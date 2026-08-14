Supreme Court win for Vijay over jobs for Tamil Nadu stampede victims

The Supreme Court Friday stayed the order of the Madras High Court which had quashed Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s move providing government jobs to relatives of people who died in a stampede during Karur rally in 2025, news agency PTI reported.
“Who are you to question the policy of the government? Suppose the sole member died in the tragedy, shouldn’t the government give some employment to son or daughter?” the bench told the petitioner who had challenged the state government’s order, the report quoted.
A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran issued notice to the Tamil Nadu chief secretary and others.
The verdict comes nearly two weeks after the Madras High Court quashed Vijay’s order granting jobs to the families of the 41 victims, noting that the move would open floodgates of similar demands.
The division bench comprising Justices CV Karthikeyan and R Sakthivel of the high court had on July 27 held it inappropriate to overlook the needs of those waiting to receive compassionate appointments in government departments.
It also held that the state’s order was contrary to Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution, which guarantee equality before law and equal opportunity in public employment, according to a report in The Indian Express.
The stampede, which claimed 41 lives during a TVK rally last year, has been under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) following a Supreme Court order in October 2025.