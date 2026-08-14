Supreme Court win for Vijay over jobs for Tamil Nadu stampede victims

The Supreme Court Friday stayed the order of the Madras High Court which had quashed Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s move providing government jobs to relatives of people who died in a stampede during Karur rally in 2025, news agency PTI reported.

“Who are you to question the policy of the government? Suppose the sole member died in the tragedy, shouldn’t the government give some employment to son or daughter?” the bench told the petitioner who had challenged the state government’s order, the report quoted.

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran issued notice to the Tamil Nadu chief secretary and others.