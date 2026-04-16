Supreme Court says voters cleared by Tribunals till Apr 21 and 27 eligible to vote

The Supreme Court has ruled that individuals whose names are cleared by Appellate Tribunals during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in West Bengal will be eligible to vote in the upcoming Assembly elections, provided their appeals are decided by specific cut-off dates.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to issue supplementary electoral rolls to bring these changes into effect. The cut-off dates are set for April 21 (for the first phase of polling on April 23) and April 27 (for the second phase on April 29).

The bench, in its order dated April 13 and made available Thursday, invoked its powers under Article 142. It said, “Wherever the Appellate Tribunals are able to decide the appeals by 21.04.2026 or 27.04.2026, as the case may be, such appellate orders shall be given effect to by issuing a supplementary revised electoral roll, and all necessary consequences with respect to the right to vote shall follow.”

The bench, however, clarified that “the mere pendency of appeals preferred by excluded persons before the Appellate Tribunals shall not entitle them to exercise their right to vote”.

It said, “If such a scenario were to be permitted to subsist, the consequence would be that objectors may likewise seek denial of the right to vote to those individuals whose names appear in the revised electoral roll, but against whom such objectors have preferred appeals.”

“The resultant situation would effectively recreate the very state of affairs that existed prior to the entrustment of the verification exercise to the Judicial Officers. This, in our considered view, cannot be permitted, particularly when Judicial Officers from the State of West Bengal, duly assisted by Judicial Officers from the States of Jharkhand and Odisha, have completed what can only be described as a truly herculean task within a remarkably short span of time,” the court added.

On April 13, the Supreme Court heard a plea by some people who said that their cases were pending before the Appellate Tribunals and urged that their names be included in the electoral roll, pending final adjudication by the Tribunal.

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During the hearing, the bench of CJI Kant and Justice Bagchi had indicated that it may ask the ECI to come out with a supplementary voters list as and when the appeals against decisions of the judicial officers deputed for deciding names flagged on the ground of logistical discrepancies are cleared by the Appellate Tribunals.

Justice Bagchi had then flagged the issue of exclusion of voters vis and vis the winning margin and termed the right to vote the “biggest expression of nationality and patriotism…in a democratic government”.

“…Suppose margin is 2 per cent and 15 per cent of electorate who are mapped could not vote, then maybe we are not expressing any opinion, but we would definitely have to apply our minds,” the judge had said.

On the request for including the petitioner’s names in the electoral rolls pending their adjudication by the Tribunals, the order uploaded on the Supreme Court website Thursday, also said, “In our view, the prayers…run contrary to the scheme laid out by this Court, inasmuch as, upon verification by the Judicial Officers entrusted with such exercise pursuant to the directions of this Court, the petitioners have been found to be not genuine.”

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“We say so because such verification displaces the presumption of correctness that was attached to their prior inclusion, particularly when viewed in light of the fact that the exercise has been undertaken by a neutral body comprising presently serving Judicial Officers.”

“The petitioners, if so advised, may therefore approach the Appellate Tribunal before whom their appeal is listed and make out a case of out of turn hearing. It is clarified that we have not expressed any opinion on merits of the case,” it added.

On the status of the Tribunals, the Supreme Court noted that “all requisite training for the Members of the Appellate Tribunals stands completed and that, as on date, the Appellate Tribunals are fully functional”.

The order pointed out that “over 34 lakh appeals have already been filed” with the Tribunals, “not only against alleged wrongful exclusion, but also, in a substantial number of cases, by objectors aggrieved by the inclusion of several persons in the revised electoral rolls”.

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It added that “all such appeals are, therefore, required to be adjudicated by the Appellate Tribunals in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedure formulated by the Committee, as well as the parameters indicated in our order dated 01.04.2026”.

By its April 1 order, the Supreme Court had asked the Tribunals “to eliminate any doubt…to revisit the full records, including the reasons assigned by the Judicial Officers while adjudicating the objections, before making a decision on the appeals filed before them, and also to inform the parties of these reasons”.

It added that “the Appellate Tribunals are free to evolve their own procedures in accordance with the principles of natural justice, and are requested to adjudicate the appeals after providing the parties with a fair opportunity of being heard”.