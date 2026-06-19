Supreme Court asks Tribunal hearing appeals against Bengal SIR deletions to expedite lawyer’s case

The Tribunal was hearing appeals against removal of names from the voters’ list following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal.(File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Tribunal hearing appeals against removal of names from the voters’ list following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal to decide expeditiously the case of an advocate who said he had been deleted from the list.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana asked the Tribunal to decide his appeal preferably within two months.

The plea by Md. Yean Ali said he is a lawyer hailing from Murshidabad and was enrolled with the state Bar Council in 1977. He said his appeal under the Representation of the People Act-1950 was yet to be heard.