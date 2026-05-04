‘The political executive will decide’: Supreme Court refuses urgent plea for central forces in Bengal after poll results

The Supreme Court Monday asked a petitioner who sought the continued deployment of central forces in West Bengal even after the Assembly polls to approach the Calcutta High Court. The petition aimed to prevent a recurrence of the post-poll violence witnessed after the 2021 Assembly elections.
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant asked Senior Advocate V Giri, who appeared for the applicant organisation Sanatan Sanstha, “What is the urgency?”
Giri told the two-judge bench, also comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi, that there is an urgent concern because the state documented instances of widespread violence following the 2021 Assembly polls and the possibility of such violence recurring.
“Last time there was widespread post-poll violence, we have sought a direction that there could be some monitoring committee, preferably headed by a former Supreme Court judge, to oversee that there is deployment of adequate force to prevent violence,” Giri said.
He stated that although central forces are deployed for the elections, their role will end once the elections are over.
Agreeing with Giri, Senior advocate D S Naidu, appearing for the Election Commission, which had deployed the central forces for the elections, said, “Our role ceases once the counting is done,” the senior counsel said.
Initially, the bench asked why the petitioner had not approached the High Court.
Giri explained that it had already filed a writ petition highlighting the provocative speeches and violence by the state in the run-up to the elections, and the matter had been pending for some time. He urged that the deployment must continue.
The CJI then said, “The political executive will decide.”
Justice Bagchi said, “Let the state be run by a political executive.”
“We expect that they will understand that law and order is their subject,” the CJI added.
The application was part of an earlier writ petition highlighting inflammatory rhetoric by politicians during the election campaign. While refusing to grant immediate relief on the deployment of forces, the Supreme Court stated it would hear the main writ petition on May 11. In the interim, the bench reiterated that the petitioner remains free to move the High Court for an urgent hearing.