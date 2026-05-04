‘The political executive will decide’: Supreme Court refuses urgent plea for central forces in Bengal after poll results

Security forces on duty in Kolkata on counting day (Express photo by Partha Paul).

The Supreme Court Monday asked a petitioner who sought the continued deployment of central forces in West Bengal even after the Assembly polls to approach the Calcutta High Court. The petition aimed to prevent a recurrence of the post-poll violence witnessed after the 2021 Assembly elections.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant asked Senior Advocate V Giri, who appeared for the applicant organisation Sanatan Sanstha, “What is the urgency?”

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Giri told the two-judge bench, also comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi, that there is an urgent concern because the state documented instances of widespread violence following the 2021 Assembly polls and the possibility of such violence recurring.