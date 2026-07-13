Supreme Court rejects West Bengal madrasa teachers’ plea for regularisation, benefits

The Supreme Court Monday dismissed a clutch of petitions by teachers and non-teaching staff of madrasas in West Bengal seeking regularisation of their appointments and claims for salaries and allowances under the state government’s grant-in-aid scheme.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and A G Masih examined 13 such claims out of 350 and said none of them could persuade it to grant relief.

“Pursuant to our order, particulars of 13 petitioners out of more than 350 were screened and placed before us. We proceeded on the basis that if one of the 13 would persuade us to hold, we would look into the claims of other cases. Unfortunately, neither of the 13 could persuade us. All writ petitions are without merit and hence dismissed,” the bench ordered.