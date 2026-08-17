Supreme Court weighs rules for Ram Mandir donations amid probe into alleged embezzlement

The Supreme Court on Monday said it might pass orders listing ways to transparently maintain donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in the wake of alleged embezzlement of funds at the temple.

“There are certain other directions which are required for the purpose of reforms. That we will issue. We are also considering this fact – that how the donation amount should be maintained, what kind of transparency (is needed),” Chief Justice of India Surya Kant remarked orally while hearing petitions seeking probe into the alleged embezzlement.

The CJI made the remark as a counsel urged the three-judge bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, to direct the Trust managing the shrine to publish the details of the donations received so far.