Higher education case: Supreme Court warns chief secretaries of ‘heavy personal cost’ for filing ‘formality’ affidavits

The Supreme Court directed that copies of the consolidated documents be supplied to all states, UTs, and the central government through the Ministry of Education. (AI-generated image)

Supreme Court news: The Supreme Court has warned chief secretaries of states and Union territories that it may impose “heavy personal cost” on them if affidavits filed in a case concerning compliance issues in higher educational institutions are found to be merely “a formality”.

A bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and N V Anjaria was hearing the writ petition filed by one Ayesha Jain against Amity University and others, in which the court has been monitoring compliance issues across states and Union territories.

Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and N V Anjaria listed the matter for further hearing on May 18. Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and N V Anjaria listed the matter for further hearing on May 18.

“It is made clear that in the event this Court finds that the affidavits which have been filed by them is only by way of a formality, the Court may impose heavy personal cost against them,” the Supreme Court bench said, while granting two weeks’ time to states and UTs to cure deficiencies and file fresh affidavits.