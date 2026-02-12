Don’t chew pan masala and spit in court premises: Supreme Court issues warning

The Supreme Court administration on Thursday published on its website a warning against those in the habit of chewing pan masala or gutka, or tobacco products and spitting the residue in washbasins in court premises which leads to risk of “infections”.

The circular dated February 11 reads, “It has been observed that some of the building users are in the habit of chewing pan masala/gutka, tobacco etc. and spitting the residue in the wall corners, washbasins, drinking water facilities etc. This habit results in water blockage and risk of infections, besides putting other building users to inconvenience (sic).”

Supreme Court has urged for cooperation in keeping the court premises clean and tidy.

The communication issued by the assistant registrar added, “It is, therefore, impressed upon all concerned not to engage in spitting of pan masala/gutka, tobacco, etc., in the premises and cooperate in keeping the premises clean and tidy.”