Supreme Court verdict on SIR validity today

The petitioners, including NGO Association for Democratic Rights, contended that while there is no dispute that citizenship is a prerequisite for voting, the core question was whether the ECI can determine citizenship at all.

THE SUPREME Court will on Wednesday deliver its judgment on petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls carried out by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in various states beginning with Bihar.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi had reserved its decision on a batch of petitions challenging the ECI’s powers on January 29 this year.

The court while refusing the stay the SIR process had, however, said that it will examine if ECI had the powers to do the special revision. It said that publication of the final list will not stop it from intervening if it is satisfied that there is some illegality in the exercise.