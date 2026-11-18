The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the Uttar Pradesh government’s petition challenging the Allahabad High Court order staying Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former minister Azam Khan’s conviction in a fake birth certificate case.

In its May 2024 order, the High Court had also suspended the sentence of Azam’s wife Tanzeen Fatma and son Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan in the case, but had refused to stay the conviction of the mother-son duo.

The bench said the HC’s refusal to grant similar interim relief to Fatma and Abdullah “constitutes a violation of the doctrine of parity and is a patent error of jurisdiction”. “The entire prosecution matrix rests upon a single, unified charge of criminal conspiracy under Section 120B, IPC, tied to the same documentary evidence, namely, the two conflicting birth certificates issued at Rampur and Lucknow,” it noted.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

A Rampur district court had sentenced the three members of the family to seven years’ imprisonment in the case after holding them guilty of offences of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy, in October 2023.

The SC bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu passed the order on Tuesday while hearing cross-appeals filed by the UP government and Fatma and Abdullah against the High Court’s May 2024 verdict.

The bench added, “..no distinct overt act of manual forgery is individually attributed to Mohammad…or…Fatma beyond their joint status as co-conspirators and alleged beneficiaries. Where the evidentiary foundation, the statutory offences, and the conspiracy matrix bind all three of the family to an identical legal fate, according favourable treatment to the patriarch while denying a stay of conviction to his son and wife (who also happens to be a septuagenarian) constitutes an arbitrary differentiation.”

Police had registered the case in January 2019, on a complaint that Azam and Tanzeen got two birth certificates made for Abdullah — one on June 28, 2012, from the Rampur municipality stating he was born in Rampur and the second on January 21, 2015, stating he was born in Lucknow.

Story continues below this ad

Abdullah was accused of using the first certificate to obtain a passport, and the second for submission in government records.

While rejecting the state government’s appeal against the HC order staying Azam Khan’s conviction, the SC said, “The ultimate exercise of discretion in staying…does not suffer from any manifest perversity, and we find no compelling ground to interfere under Article 136 of the Constitution”.

On Fatma and Abdullah’s appeals, the SC bench said, “…where a court grants a stay/suspension of conviction to one convict while denying similar relief to other similarly situated convicts, the distinguishing feature on the record must be identified and expressly stated as the reason for the departure from parity” and “an order silent on that point is, by itself, arbitrary.”

Noting that their appeals against the conviction were pending, the bench noted, “…personal standing, public reputation, and human dignity are integral components of the right to life guaranteed under Article 21; their destruction during the pendency of a bonafide statutory revision could constitute irreparable prejudice. Consequently, judicial discretion of the nature permitted under Section 389(1), Cr. PC must be cautiously exercised by striking a balance between the grave and irreversible consequences of conviction for the convict and the sanctity that must attach to a conviction till it is set aside in appeal/revision…”

Story continues below this ad

“We unequivocally disavow and reject any plea that seeks a stay of conviction anchored purely on political expediency, electoral ambitions, or the exigencies of upcoming election campaigns Courts of law cannot permit statutory powers to be leveraged to suit political calendars or electoral ambitions,” the court added.