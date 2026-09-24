‘Phir aaya Ram’: Supreme Court upholds Telangana MLA’s disqualification

In a setback to the ruling Congress in Telangana, the Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the state high court’s decision to disqualify MLA Danam Nagender, who had defected from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), under the anti-defection law.

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said it found no reason to interfere with the high court’s decision.

Nagender, who won the Khairatabad Assembly seat twice–in 2018 and 2023–defected to the Congress in March 2024 and unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha polls from Secunderabad while he was still an MLA, only to lose to the BJP’s G Kishan Reddy.