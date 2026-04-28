Supreme Court upholds deer translocation from Delhi’s Hauz Khas park: Why only 38 can remain

Last year, the Supreme Court had directed the CEC to comprehensively assess A N Jha Deer Park’s carrying capacity, habitat conditions, and the feasibility of translocation. (Image generated using AI)

Supreme Court news: The Supreme Court has upheld the relocation of hundreds of spotted deer from Delhi’s A N Jha Deer Park in Hauz Khas, backing a scientific assessment that found the urban enclosure incapable of sustaining the burgeoning population and warning that continued confinement would be ecologically unsound.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta accepted the findings of the Central Empowered Committee (CEC), directing that the translocation be carried out in a “time-bound manner” under strict scientific protocols and in line with proposed national guidelines on wildlife relocation.

Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta heard the matter on April 27. Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta heard the matter on April 27.

“We cannot be unmindful of the fact that deer, being a wildlife species, ought not to be confined to cages or restrictive enclosures save in exceptional and compelling circumstances duly justified in law and on ecological considerations,” the Supreme Court bench said on April 27.