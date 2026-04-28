Supreme Court upholds deer translocation from Delhi’s Hauz Khas park: Why only 38 can remain

Supreme Court news: The Supreme Court has upheld the relocation of hundreds of spotted deer from Delhi’s A N Jha Deer Park in Hauz Khas, backing a scientific assessment that found the urban enclosure incapable of sustaining the burgeoning population and warning that continued confinement would be ecologically unsound.
A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta accepted the findings of the Central Empowered Committee (CEC), directing that the translocation be carried out in a “time-bound manner” under strict scientific protocols and in line with proposed national guidelines on wildlife relocation.
Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta heard the matter on April 27.
“We cannot be unmindful of the fact that deer, being a wildlife species, ought not to be confined to cages or restrictive enclosures save in exceptional and compelling circumstances duly justified in law and on ecological considerations,” the Supreme Court bench said on April 27.
The court also permitted the retention of a limited number of deer up to 38, subject to approval from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) and compliance with prescribed norms.
Court’s key directions
Time-bound relocation: Authorities must relocate surplus deer under CEC supervision following scientific guidelines.
Retention cap: Up to 38 deer may be retained, subject to CZA approval and infrastructure upgrades.
Guidelines for future: Draft national protocols on wildlife translocation must be finalised within six months.
Protected status: The A N Jha Deer Park area in Hauz Khas must continue as a protected forest and cannot be altered.
Dispute over deer relocation
The case arose from a challenge by the New Delhi Nature Society against the relocation of deer from A N Jha Deer Park to wildlife reserves, including Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve and Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan.
Earlier, on November 26, 2025, the Supreme Court had directed the CEC to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the park’s carrying capacity, habitat conditions, and feasibility of translocation, while also examining conditions at proposed release sites.
The Delhi High Court, by its July 19, 2024 order, had already permitted translocation based on a policy decision of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), which proposed retaining only a limited number of deer subject to regulatory approval.
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CEC findings: Severe overcapacity, mismanagement
In its detailed report dated March 6, 2026, the CEC concluded that the deer enclosure spread over approximately 10.26 acres could sustainably support only about 38 deer based on Central Zoo Authority norms.
The enclosure can sustainably accommodate approximately 19 deer pairs, resulting in a “scientifically assessed” carrying capacity of around 38 deer, the report noted.
The committee flagged that the deer population had grown “exponentially” due to the absence of effective population control measures and lack of compliance with zoo management standards.
It also found that relocating deer within Delhi parks would merely shift the problem rather than solve it, observing that such intra-city relocation “cannot be regarded as a sustainable long-term solution.”
Court’s reasoning: Ecology over confinement
Rejecting the petitioner’s argument that additional land could be used to expand the enclosure, the Supreme Court emphasised that deer, as a wildlife species, should not be confined in restrictive enclosures except in exceptional circumstances.
“Under no circumstances shall the nature or status of the said area be altered, and the same shall continue to be maintained as a protected forest at all times in the future,” the bench said.
The Supreme Court also noted that the CZA had cancelled the park’s recognition as a “mini zoo” due to non-compliance and expiry of its licence in August 2021, making continued retention of a large deer population legally untenable.
Concerns over past translocation practices
While endorsing translocation in principle, the CEC criticised earlier relocation efforts, noting that they were carried out in a manner that was “unduly harsh” and inconsistent with established scientific norms.
The report highlighted that deer raised in captivity lacked exposure to forest ecosystems, making abrupt relocation potentially detrimental to their survival.
It stressed the need for structured processes, including acclimatisation, soft-release protocols, veterinary oversight, and post-release monitoring.
Roadmap for scientific management
The Supreme Court endorsed the CEC’s broader recommendations, including the use of telemetry collars for monitoring translocated deer, mandatory “soft release” rather than abrupt release into the wild, development of standardised national protocols for animal translocation and strengthening ecological conditions in receiving reserves.
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The CEC underscored that scientifically managed translocation is “ethically defensible” and contributes to ecological balance by supporting predator-prey dynamics in forest ecosystems.
Next hearing
The Supreme Court will take up the matter again on January 19, 2027, for submission of a compliance report on the implementation of national translocation guidelines.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
Expertise
Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including:
Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability.
Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters.
Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights.
Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More