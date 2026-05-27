Supreme Court upholds validity of Election Commission’s SIR in Bihar

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the constitutional validity of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls carried out by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in Bihar, saying that the exercise cannot be struck down as ultra vires merely because it adopts a procedure different from the normal one.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said that the process does not violate the Representation of the People Act but “breathes life” into the constitutional mandate of Article 324, which vests the superintendence, direction, and control of all elections with the ECI.

The bench said that the special revision of rolls cannot be struck down as ultra vires merely because it adopts a procedure different from the normal one. The exercise, it said, was intended to secure the constitutional mandate of free and fair elections.

On whether the ECI has the power to scrutinise citizenship, the court said that though it is empowered to hold such a “limited inquiry”, it can only do so with respect to the inclusion or exclusion from the electoral rolls. It does not amount to a declaration that the individual is not a citizen of India, the court said, adding that it will be subject to judicial review. Any exclusion will be subject to review by the appropriate authority, it added.

The court had reserved its decision on a batch of petitions challenging the ECI’s powers on January 29 this year. While refusing to stay the SIR process, the court had said that it would examine whether the ECI had the powers to conduct the exercise. It said that publication of the final list will not stop it from intervening if it is satisfied that there is some illegality in the exercise.

The ECI had taken the stand that the power flows from Article 326 of the Constitution dealing with universal adult suffrage, which gives the right to vote to only citizens, and this empowers it to ensure that those on the roll are indeed citizens. Allowing non-citizens to vote would “go against the grain of the Constitution”, the poll panel had argued.

It had said that it is empowered “to verify the citizenship status of an individual for the limited purpose of ensuring that an individual fulfils the eligibility criterion of being on the electoral roll”. It added that the exercise was needed to weed out voters who may be dead or have shifted to another constituency.

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The petitioners, including the NGO Association for Democratic Rights, contended that while there is no dispute that citizenship is a prerequisite for voting, the core question was whether the ECI can determine citizenship at all.

They also claimed that the process was rushed through in Bihar while parts of the state were reeling under floods, leading to disenfranchisement of many eligible voters, including religious minorities. The ECI, on the other hand, had claimed that there was hardly any appeal filed against the exclusions.

Some of the petitions also challenged the SIR exercise in Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and some other states. The petitioners included Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha, Congress MP K C Venugopal, and Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule.