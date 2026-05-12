Murder over half-burnt cigarette: Supreme Court upholds man’s conviction 27 years on

A quarrel broke out between the tea stall owner and the appellant in December 1998 after the latter threw a half-burnt cigarette into the bucket used by the owner for washing cups. (AI-generated image)

Reinforcing the settled principle that quality of evidence prevails over quantity, the Supreme Court has upheld a man’s conviction for murdering a tea stall owner in Gujarat following a quarrel triggered by a half-burnt cigarette that was thrown into a bucket used for washing utensils.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Prasanna B Varale opined that the man’s appeal, dismissed by the Gujarat High Court, did not warrant any interference as the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

“It is a settled principle of criminal jurisprudence that it is the quality and not the quantity of evidence which is determinative. Even the testimony of a solitary witness, if found to be wholly reliable and of sterling quality, is sufficient to base a conviction,” the May 11 order noted.