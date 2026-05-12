Murder over half-burnt cigarette: Supreme Court upholds man’s conviction 27 years on

A quarrel broke out between the tea stall owner and the appellant in December 1998 after the latter threw a half-burnt cigarette into the bucket used by the owner for washing cups. (AI-generated image)
Reinforcing the settled principle that quality of evidence prevails over quantity, the Supreme Court has upheld a man’s conviction for murdering a tea stall owner in Gujarat following a quarrel triggered by a half-burnt cigarette that was thrown into a bucket used for washing utensils.
A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Prasanna B Varale opined that the man’s appeal, dismissed by the Gujarat High Court, did not warrant any interference as the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.
“It is a settled principle of criminal jurisprudence that it is the quality and not the quantity of evidence which is determinative. Even the testimony of a solitary witness, if found to be wholly reliable and of sterling quality, is sufficient to base a conviction,” the May 11 order noted.
The Supreme Court bench of Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Prasanna B Varale dismissed a man’s appeal against his conviction for murdering a tea stall owner.
“It is well settled by a catena of decisions of this court that a truthful and voluntary dying declaration, if found to be reliable, can by itself form the sole basis of conviction without the necessity of corroboration,” the bench added.
‘Quarrel over half-burnt cigarette’
On December 11, 1998, a quarrel broke out between the appellant and the tea stall owner after the appellant threw a half-burnt cigarette into a bucket used by the other person for washing cups and saucers.
The following day, the owner was allegedly found lying injured near his tea stall, having sustained multiple blows.
The man kept repeating to the witness that the appellant had injured him. This was repeated multiple times until he arrived at the hospital, where he was declared dead.
The witness subsequently lodged a police complaint and the appellant was detained, and the weapon of offence was allegedly discovered.
Upon appreciation of the evidence on record, the trial court in Ahmedabad concluded that the appellant was guilty of the offences under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 135 (contravention of rules/orders)of the Bombay Police Act.
The appellant moved an appeal before the Gujarat High Court, which was dismissed.
The Supreme Court observed that the witness’s hostility was confined to not having actually seen the appellant assaulting the deceased. However, the testimony consistently established that the deceased was found lying in a pool of blood at the scene of the offence.
The apex court opined that the appeal deserved to be dismissed in limine (at the outset) for the reason that the prosecution had succeeded in proving its case beyond a reasonable doubt, and there was no reason to take a different approach from that of the concurrently recorded by the trial court and the Gujarat High Court concerning the veracity and reliability of the testimony, the Supreme Court added.
The top court stressed that although most of the panch witnesses and eyewitnesses turned hostile, PW1 and PW12 had fully proved the prosecution’s case beyond a reasonable doubt.
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‘Dying declaration, doubtful’
Advocate K Sarada Devi, the counsel appearing for the appellant, submitted that the prosecution’s case was based mainly on the complainant’s version and the alleged oral dying declaration.
She argued that the independent witnesses who informed the complainant and were said to be present at the scene of the crime were not examined.
It was contended that since there were no credible eyewitnesses, and most of the other witnesses had turned hostile, the dying declaration was doubtful, with serious contradictions and procedural lapses.
On the other hand, advocate Swati Ghildiyal, appearing for the state, supported the conviction and sentence imposed on the appellant.
‘Order of conviction fully justified’
The Supreme Court said that the trial court justified recording the order of conviction and sentence against the appellant, as the prosecution had proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt.
The judgment, affirmed by the Gujarat High Court, did not suffer from any infirmity warranting interference by this court, the Supreme Court said while dismissing the appellant’s plea on the ground of lacking merit.
The Supreme Court affirmed that the dying declaration was not only found reliable but also stood corroborated by the surrounding circumstances, particularly the testimony.
Rejecting the contention raised on behalf of the defence that the injured deceased could not have been in a fit state of mind to make a dying declaration, the Supreme Court agreed with the reasoning assigned by the Gujarat High Court while dismissing the defence’s submission.
Somya Panwar works with the Legal Desk at The Indian Express, where she covers the various High Courts across the country and the Supreme Court of India. Her writing is driven by a deep interest in how law influences society, particularly in areas of gender, feminism, and women’s rights.
She is especially drawn to stories that examine questions of equality, autonomy, and social justice through the lens of the courts. Her work aims to make complex legal developments accessible, contextual, and relevant to everyday readers, with a focus on explaining what court decisions mean beyond legal jargon and how they shape public life.
Alongside reporting, she manages the social media presence for Indian Express Legal, where she designs and curates posts using her understanding of digital trends, audience behaviour, and visual communication. Combining legal insight with strategic content design, she works on building engagement and expanding the desk’s digital reach.
Somya holds a B.A. LL.B and a Master’s degree in Journalism. Before moving fully into media, she gained experience in litigation and briefly worked in corporate, giving her reporting a strong foundation. ... Read More