‘Nip it in the bud’: Supreme Court orders trial courts to throw out cases by unlicensed money lenders

The Supreme Court underscored that state money-lending laws already contain multiple deterrents against illegal lending practices, including curbs on charging excess interest. (Image generated using AI)

Supreme Court news: In a significant clarification with wide-ranging implications for financial disputes across the country, the Supreme Court has directed courts to proactively halt proceedings initiated by unlicensed private money lenders, emphasising that such cases should be “nipped in the bud” without waiting for fresh legislation from states or Union territories.

A bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and Vipul M Pancholi was hearing a miscellaneous application seeking clarification of its earlier order, dated February 16, in a criminal special leave petition concerning unauthorised money lending.

“The Courts should ensure that the proceedings instituted by such private money lenders are nipped in bud, whether Civil or Criminal, unless the money lender at the threshold produces license for money lending or shows that money was not advanced by him at interest,” the Supreme Court said on April 6.