Bail rule, jail exception: Supreme Court grants bail to UAPA accused; disagrees with decision denying bail to Umar Khalid

Granting bail to a man facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a narco-terror case investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Supreme Court Monday expressed reservations about the decision of another two-judge bench of the top court denying bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the Delhi riots larger conspiracy case in January this year.

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan pointed out that a three-judge bench of the court had in the 2021 Union Of India vs K A Najeeb, while upholding the bail granted to an accused who had been in jail since April 2015 in the Kerala professor palm chopping case, held that violation of a fundamental right like right to speedy trial can be a ground for grant of bail even under a stringent law like UAPA.

The bench said in subsequent judgments, such as the February 2024 decision in Guruvinder Singh vs State of Punjab and the Delhi riots conspiracy case, the court took a somewhat divergent view from the clear, distinctive trajectory it had earlier followed.

In the Gurvinder Singh case, which concerned an accused in a UAPA case of Sikh separatism, the SC, while rejecting his bail, had said that relief could be denied if accusations appear to be prima facie true and that in such situations, bail would be an exception and jail the norm.

On Monday, the Supreme Court said, “We make it clear that K A Najeeb is the binding law and entitled to the protection of stare decisis. It cannot be diluted, circumvented, or disregarded by the trial court, the High Court, or even by benches of lower strength of this court.”

Disagreeing with the other decisions, the bench said they cannot be invoked to justify the indefinite incarceration of an accused under the UAPA. It said bail is the rule and jail the exception, a constitutional principle flowing from Articles 21 and 22 and that the presumption of innocence is the cornerstone of any civilised society governed by the rule of law.

The bench said that while statutes may calibrate the manner in which the principle is applied, particularly in cases involving national security, those cannot invert the constitutional relationship between liberty and detention.

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The bench directed that the accused, Syed Ifthikar Andrabi, who has been in custody since 2020, be released on bail, subject to conditions as the NIA court may deem fit. He had earlier been denied bail by the NIA court and the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

As per the prosecution, Andrabi and others, who have links with Pakistan-based handlers of Lashkar-e-Toiba and Hizbul Mujahideen, were running a cross-border narcotics smuggling racket to fund terrorist activities in India.