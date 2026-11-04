Two-child norm has lost relevance: Supreme Court refers issue to larger bench

The Supreme Court Wednesday referred the constitutional validity of laws barring people with more than two children from contesting local body elections to a larger bench, observing that the declining fertility rate and changing demographic trends have eroded the rationale for such restrictions.
“We are of the strong opinion that the laws which penalise having more than two children have lost their relevance. The foundation of such laws, that is the fear of overpopulation, has crumbled due to demographic changes in the past few decades,” a bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe said.
The bench referred the issue to a larger bench to reconsider its 2003 judgement in Javed vs State of Haryana, which upheld the constitutional validity of the two-child norm under the Haryana Panchayati Raj Act, 1994.
The bench said India’s fertility rate had fallen from 3 in 2003, when the top court upheld the two-child norm, to 1.9 currently. The replacement fertility rate is 2.1, the level at which a generation can replace itself.
“So even though India’s population is not yet declining, the total fertility rate falling below the replacement rate would soon result in demographics transitioning to an older population, with a declining share of the working population,” the bench said.
‘Excludes an entire class of citizens’
The bench gave the order on a plea filed by Mangala Bhimrao Ingle, a former sarpanch of Kakoda Gram Panchayat in Maharashtra, who challenged her disqualification on the grounds that she had a third child.
Ingle was disqualified under Section 14 (1)(j-1) of the Maharashtra Village Panchayats Act, 1959, which bars people with more than two children from holding the post of a panchayat member or sarpanch. The law came into force in September 2000.
The Bombay High Court had upheld her disqualification in August 2025.
The SC bench also raised concerns about the impact of such laws on people’s fundamental rights and their ability to participate in elections. “Allowing such laws to stand excludes an entire class of citizens from political representation on grounds bearing little relevance to their capacity to hold public office,” it said.
The court added that such restrictions force people to choose between having children and participating in democratic processes, affecting their right to reproductive autonomy under Article 21 of the Constitution.
According to a compilation submitted by Amicus Curiae Rukmini Bobde, seven states have repealed the provision, while 15 states do not have such a restriction. Assam, Goa, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Uttarakhand are among the states that continue to have the two-child norm.