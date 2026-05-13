Live Updates: Supreme Court to hear TVK MLA plea against Madras High Court order barring him from floor test

The matter was mentioned before the Supreme Court on May 12. (File photo)

TVK MLA Appeal Live Hearing Updates: The Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear the appeal filed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA R Seenivasa Sethupathi challenging the Madras High Court order restraining him from voting or taking part in the floor test of the Tamil Nadu Assembly. A three-judge bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and Vijay Bishnoi will hear the matter.

Madras High Court Order: The Madras High Court had yesterday restrained Sethupathi, who won the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Tiruppattur district by one vote, from voting or taking part in the floor test of the legislative assembly. A bench of Justices L Victoria Gowri and N Senthilkumar had passed the interim order on a plea filed by K R Periakaruppan, who is a leader of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Periakaruppan had lost the election to Sethupathi by one vote. Periakaruppan had alleged irregularities and discrepancies in vote counting.

Story continues below this ad “There shall be an order of interim injunction restraining the sixth respondent/returned candidate from voting or otherwise taking part in any floor test, including confidence motion, no-confidence motion, trust vote or any voting proceeding in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly where the numerical strength of the House is tested, until further orders of this Court,” the Madras High Court ordered. Live Updates May 13, 2026 10:26 AM IST TVK MLA Appeal Supreme Court Hearing Live Updates: Matter mentioned yesterday before SC Senior Advocate A M Singhvi had mentioned the matter before the CJI yesterday who then agreed to list the matter. May 13, 2026 10:18 AM IST TVK MLA Appeal Supreme Court Hearing Live Updates: Madras HC order DMK leader K R Periakaruppan in his plea before Madras High Court had alleged that one postal ballot allegedly belonging to Tiruppattur Assembly constituency was rejected in another constituency instead of being transmitted to the competent returning officer. The high court had noted that, “In an election decided by one vote, every vote is not merely relevant; it is potentially determinative. The petitioner’s grievance regarding the postal ballot is not a mere request for recount. It is a complaint that a vote allegedly belonging to one constituency was dealt with by an authority of another constituency". The high court further added that if this allegation is ultimately found to be correct, the matter would not merely involve an error of counting, but a jurisdictional defect in the handling of a valid electoral record. May 13, 2026 10:09 AM IST TVK MLA Appeal Supreme Court Hearing Live Updates: Bench A three-judge bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and Vijay Bishnoi will shortly hear the matter.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd