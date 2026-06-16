Supreme Court directs Tripura village committee polls in single phase on Sep 27

The Supreme Court Tuesday directed that the long-overdue elections to the village committees under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) be held in a single phase on September 27.

A bench of Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi noted that both the petitioner, TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma, and the respondents agreed to a single-phase election.

The petitioner noted that the last village committee elections were held in 2016, and the elected officials’ terms expired on March 7, 2021. Arguing that the polls should have been completed before the expiry of the previous term, he urged the apex court to direct the state authorities to conduct the elections without further delay.