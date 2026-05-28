‘Trauma care integral part of right to life’: Supreme Court directs states to merge emergency numbers into 112

The Supreme Court asked two ministries to issue a standardised medical rescue protocol for trauma cases, for taking road accident victims to the hospital. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that the right to trauma care of citizens is an integral part of the right to life enshrined under Article 21 of the Constitution, and directed states and Union Territories to integrate all emergency and ambulance helplines, such as 100, 101, 108, 102, 1033, and 1091, into helpline 112 within three months.

“A uniform and robust system of trauma care, steps towards its progressive realisation, and increasing public awareness are well-intentioned and may turn out to be absolutely critical in reducing preventable deaths,” a bench of Justice J K Maheshwari and Atul S Chandurkar said.

“Sustained and concerted efforts by both the Union and the States/UTs working in unison can certainly result in a uniform trauma care system throughout the country which is both efficient and effective,” the court added.