‘Trauma care integral part of right to life’: Supreme Court directs states to merge emergency numbers into 112

The Supreme Court was hearing a petition filed by a Delhi-based road safety organisation, which urged that a uniform system for trauma care be created across states.

Written by: Dheeraj Mishra
3 min readNew DelhiMay 28, 2026 02:47 PM IST
Supreme CourtThe Supreme Court asked two ministries to issue a standardised medical rescue protocol for trauma cases, for taking road accident victims to the hospital. (File Photo)
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The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that the right to trauma care of citizens is an integral part of the right to life enshrined under Article 21 of the Constitution, and directed states and Union Territories to integrate all emergency and ambulance helplines, such as 100, 101, 108, 102, 1033, and 1091, into helpline 112 within three months.

“A uniform and robust system of trauma care, steps towards its progressive realisation, and increasing public awareness are well-intentioned and may turn out to be absolutely critical in reducing preventable deaths,” a bench of Justice J K Maheshwari and Atul S Chandurkar said.

“Sustained and concerted efforts by both the Union and the States/UTs working in unison can certainly result in a uniform trauma care system throughout the country which is both efficient and effective,” the court added.

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The court was hearing a petition filed by SaveLIFE Foundation, a Delhi-based road safety organisation, which urged that a uniform system for trauma care be created across states and holistic directions be issued to ensure compliance with all the related regulations in a time-bound manner.

A total of 1.77 lakh people died in road accidents in 2024, making India’s toll the highest in the world. The major cause of fatalities in such accidents has been identified as the lack of timely access to emergency or trauma care.

The most crucial response after an accident is the swift transportation of the victim to the nearest hospital. In these crucial moments, a bystander or Good Samaritan can play a key role, but many hesitate due to the fear of legal proceedings or getting summoned by the police. To address this, the bench directed states to establish a functional Good Samaritan grievance redressal system within three months.

Comply with ambulance code, adopt standardised EMT curriculum

The Supreme Court further asked the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to issue a standardised medical rescue protocol for trauma cases, for taking road accident victims to the hospital.

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The court also took note of the non-compliance with key standards by ambulances on the roads and their inaccessibility, due to which victims could not reach hospitals in time. In this regard, all states have been directed to ensure full compliance with the National Ambulance Code by all registered ambulances, mandate GPS/vehicle location tracking device (VLTD) fitment and real-time integration with helpline 112. The court also asked to conduct periodic structured audits covering response times, quality of care, equipment, and outcomes, within three months.

The court asked the states to adopt and implement a standardised Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) curriculum notified by the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP), and to align their training institutions and personnel certification framework accordingly.

The Supreme Court also said that states that have not yet adopted the Cashless Treatment of Road Accident Victims Scheme, 2025-PM RAHAT, should do so in the next three months.

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Dheeraj Mishra
Dheeraj Mishra

Dheeraj Mishra is a Principal Correspondent with the Business Bureau of The Indian Express. He plays a critical role in covering India's massive infrastructure sectors, providing in-depth reporting on the connectivity lifelines of the nation. Expertise & Focus Areas: Mishra’s journalism is focused on two of the country's most capital-intensive and public-facing ministries: Ministry of Railways: Tracking the operations, safety, and development of India's vast railway network. Ministry of Road Transport & Highways: Covering policy decisions, infrastructure projects, and highway development. What sets Mishra apart is his rigorous use of the Right to Information (RTI) Actas a primary tool for news gathering. By relying on official data and government records, he ensures a high degree of accuracy and trustworthiness in his reporting. This data-driven approach has resulted in numerous impactful reports that hold public institutions accountable and bring transparency to government operations. Find all stories by Dheeraj Mishra here ... Read More

 

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