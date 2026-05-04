Supreme Court refuses interim stay on Transgender Act amendment, asks if self-identification can’t be misused

The Supreme Court issued notices to the Centre and states on a plea challenging the constitutional validity of the 2026 amendment. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to order an interim stay on the recent amendment to the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, which did away with self-identification of gender.

Issuing notices to the Centre and states on a plea challenging the constitutional validity of the 2026 amendment, a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said it would place the matter before a three-judge bench.

The bench said there is “no question of grant of any interim order..no question of interim stay”.

The amendment does away with self-identification of gender and

mandates that a certificate of transgender identity will be issued by a district magistrate only after examining the recommendation of a designated medical board, headed by a chief medical officer.