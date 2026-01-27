Supreme Court to observe two-minute silence on January 30 to honour freedom fighters

Every year on January 30, India observes Martyrs’ Day to honour those who made sacrifices for the nation.

google-preferred-btn
According to the circular dated January 27 uploaded on the official website of the Supreme Court, the observance is part of the practice followed every year.According to the circular dated January 27 uploaded on the official website of the Supreme Court, the observance is part of the practice followed every year. (Image generated using AI)

The Supreme Court will observe two minutes’ silence at 11 am on Friday, January 30, 2026, in memory of those who laid down their lives in the struggle for India’s freedom, as per a circular issued by the court administration.

According to the circular dated January 27 uploaded on the official website of the apex court, the observance is part of the practice followed every year.

“As per practice followed every year, two minutes’ silence will be observed at 11.00 A.M. on Friday, the 30th January, 2026 in the memory of those who laid down their lives in the struggle for India’s freedom,” the circular read.

The circular states that the silence will be observed at 11 am and the commencement of the silence will be marked by a siren. The circular states that the silence will be observed at 11 am and the commencement of the silence will be marked by a siren.

The circular states that the silence will be observed at 11 am and the commencement of the silence will be marked by a siren.

Also Read | 2-minute silence on January 30: How the tradition began

“Silence is to be observed at 11.00 A.M. on Friday, the 30th January, 2026 and would last for two minutes. To indicate the commencement of two minutes’ silence, siren will be sounded from 10.59 hours till 11.00 hours. At the appointed time i.e. 11.00 A.M. all the members of the staff present in the Registry will stand up wherever they may be and will observe two minutes silence. After the two minutes’ silence is over “ all clear siren” will again be sounded from 11.02 hours till 11.03 hours,” the circular read.

The instructions have been issued to all concerned through a circular signed by the Assistant Registrar (AS) of the Supreme Court.

Every year on January 30, India observes Martyrs’ Day to honour those who made sacrifices for the nation. Martyrs’ Day, held on January 30, recalls the memory of the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, who was assassinated on his way to a prayer meeting at Birla Bhawan in Delhi in 1948.

Ashish Shaji
Ashish Shaji
twitter

Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience. Expertise Legal Core Competency: Ashish is a law graduate (BA LLB) from IME Law College, CCSU. This academic foundation allows him to move beyond surface-level reporting, offering readers a deep-dive into the technicalities of statutes, case law, and legal precedents. Specialized Legal Reporting: His work at The Indian Express focuses on translating the often-dense proceedings of India's top courts into clear, actionable news. His expertise includes: Judicial Analysis: Breaking down complex orders from the Supreme Court and various High Courts. Legal Developments: Monitoring legislative changes and their practical implications for the public and the legal fraternity. Industry Experience: With over 5 years in the field, Ashish has contributed to several niche legal and professional platforms, honing his ability to communicate complex information. His previous experience includes: Lawsikho: Gaining insights into legal education and practical law. Verdictum: Focusing on high-quality legal news and court updates. Enterslice: Working at the intersection of legal, financial, and advisory services. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
trump de-dollarisation
How Trump is driving de-dollarisation, and contributing to the gold surge
The Madras High Court has set aside the January 9 single-judge order directing the CBFC to give a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
What Vijay's Jana Nayagan has at stake as HC sets aside order: Rs 500 cr budget, Toxic release and Tamil Nadu elections
Godfather of AI
'They will wipe us out': Why the ‘Godfather of AI’ now regrets his life’s work
India vs Zimbabwe, Under 19 World Cup Super 6 Live Updates: India were off to a flying start thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Super 6 Match: Suryavanshi, Mhatre look to get IND off to flying start
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
trump de-dollarisation
How Trump is driving de-dollarisation, and contributing to the gold surge
Adani
Adani lawyers seek time until January 30 to update US court on talks with SEC
The Madras High Court has set aside the January 9 single-judge order directing the CBFC to give a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
What Vijay's Jana Nayagan has at stake as HC sets aside order: Rs 500 cr budget, Toxic release and Tamil Nadu elections
Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's relationship started as a one-night stand.
'I did C-grade, cheap films to keep home running': Archana says she 'resented' supporting husband Parmeet
Godfather of AI
'They will wipe us out': Why the ‘Godfather of AI’ now regrets his life’s work
The relationship continued to grow across borders
How an act of kindness on a flight gave this Indian-origin Google scientist a 'second set of parents' in Japan
India vs Zimbabwe, Under 19 World Cup Super 6 Live Updates: India were off to a flying start thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Super 6 Match: Suryavanshi, Mhatre look to get IND off to flying start
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplay
The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India’s powerplays against New Zealand
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
India EU
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
jumping
This is what happens to the body if you jump 50 times every morning for a week
Amazon offices in India may be impacted as the company prepares its largest round of corporate layoffs, expected to begin this week. (Image Source: Reuters)
Amazon set for biggest layoffs in company history: Will Indian offices be impacted?
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Super 6 Match: Suryavanshi, Mhatre look to get IND off to flying start
India vs Zimbabwe, Under 19 World Cup Super 6 Live Updates: India were off to a flying start thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India’s powerplays against New Zealand
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplay
IND vs NZ | The Jasprit Bumrah effect: India's ultimate trump card at T20 World Cup
Jasprit Bumrah India T20 World Cup
Amazon set for biggest layoffs in company history: Will Indian offices be impacted?
Amazon offices in India may be impacted as the company prepares its largest round of corporate layoffs, expected to begin this week. (Image Source: Reuters)
Microsoft Paint now lets users generate colouring pages with simple prompts
Beyond AI image generation, Paint is also gaining a more practical improvement. A new fill tolerance slider gives users finer control over how the Fill tool works. (Image: Microsoft)
Apple launches new AirTag with longer range and louder speaker
AirTag 2
This is what happens to the body if you jump 50 times every morning for a week
jumping
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'They will wipe us out': Why the ‘Godfather of AI’ now regrets his life’s work
Godfather of AI
How an act of kindness on a flight gave this Indian-origin Google scientist a 'second set of parents' in Japan
The relationship continued to grow across borders
Actor Sydney Sweeney climbs Hollywood sign for lingerie campaign ‘without permission’, sparks backlash: ‘Most bullish move’
Earlier, Sydney Sweeney made waves with her ad campaign for American Eagle
Watch: Zepto sends Indian flag 1,00,000 feet high with weather balloon
Zepto's Aadit Palicha shared the video on X and Instagram
Sunita Williams names her ‘favourite’ dessert during Kerala visit, video wins hearts
When asked about her favourite dessert, Sunita Williams responds, “Falooda.”
Jan 27: Latest News
Advertisement