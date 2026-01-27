Supreme Court to observe two-minute silence on January 30 to honour freedom fighters
Every year on January 30, India observes Martyrs’ Day to honour those who made sacrifices for the nation.
Written by Ashish Shaji
New Delhi | Updated: January 27, 2026 03:13 PM IST
2 min read
According to the circular dated January 27 uploaded on the official website of the Supreme Court, the observance is part of the practice followed every year. (Image generated using AI)
The Supreme Court will observe two minutes’ silence at 11 am on Friday, January 30, 2026, in memory of those who laid down their lives in the struggle for India’s freedom, as per a circular issued by the court administration.
According to the circular dated January 27 uploaded on the official website of the apex court, the observance is part of the practice followed every year.
“As per practice followed every year, two minutes’ silence will be observed at 11.00 A.M. on Friday, the 30th January, 2026 in the memory of those who laid down their lives in the struggle for India’s freedom,” the circular read.
The circular states that the silence will be observed at 11 am and the commencement of the silence will be marked by a siren.
“Silence is to be observed at 11.00 A.M. on Friday, the 30th January, 2026 and would last for two minutes. To indicate the commencement of two minutes’ silence, siren will be sounded from 10.59 hours till 11.00 hours. At the appointed time i.e. 11.00 A.M. all the members of the staff present in the Registry will stand up wherever they may be and will observe two minutes silence. After the two minutes’ silence is over “ all clear siren” will again be sounded from 11.02 hours till 11.03 hours,” the circular read.
The instructions have been issued to all concerned through a circular signed by the Assistant Registrar (AS) of the Supreme Court.
Every year on January 30, India observes Martyrs’ Day to honour those who made sacrifices for the nation. Martyrs’ Day, held on January 30, recalls the memory of the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, who was assassinated on his way to a prayer meeting at Birla Bhawan in Delhi in 1948.
Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience.
Expertise
Legal Core Competency: Ashish is a law graduate (BA LLB) from IME Law College, CCSU. This academic foundation allows him to move beyond surface-level reporting, offering readers a deep-dive into the technicalities of statutes, case law, and legal precedents.
Specialized Legal Reporting: His work at The Indian Express focuses on translating the often-dense proceedings of India's top courts into clear, actionable news. His expertise includes:
Judicial Analysis: Breaking down complex orders from the Supreme Court and various High Courts.
Legal Developments: Monitoring legislative changes and their practical implications for the public and the legal fraternity.
Industry Experience: With over 5 years in the field, Ashish has contributed to several niche legal and professional platforms, honing his ability to communicate complex information. His previous experience includes:
Lawsikho: Gaining insights into legal education and practical law.
Verdictum: Focusing on high-quality legal news and court updates.
Enterslice: Working at the intersection of legal, financial, and advisory services. ... Read More