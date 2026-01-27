Supreme Court to observe two-minute silence on January 30 to honour freedom fighters

According to the circular dated January 27 uploaded on the official website of the Supreme Court, the observance is part of the practice followed every year. (Image generated using AI)

The Supreme Court will observe two minutes’ silence at 11 am on Friday, January 30, 2026, in memory of those who laid down their lives in the struggle for India’s freedom, as per a circular issued by the court administration.

According to the circular dated January 27 uploaded on the official website of the apex court, the observance is part of the practice followed every year.

“As per practice followed every year, two minutes’ silence will be observed at 11.00 A.M. on Friday, the 30th January, 2026 in the memory of those who laid down their lives in the struggle for India’s freedom,” the circular read.