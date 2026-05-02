Supreme Court to hear today TMC plea against EC directive on counting supervisors

The Supreme Court will hear on Saturday a plea filed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) challenging a Calcutta High Court order that dismissed a petition against the Election Commission of India decision to deploy Central government and PSU employees as counting supervisors and assistants for counting the votes on May 4.

A bench of Justices P V Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi will hear the TMC appeal challenging the April 30 Calcutta High Court order.

The party had challenged a communication issued by the additional chief electoral officer on April 30 mandating that at least one among the counting supervisors or counting assistants at each counting table be a Central government or Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) employee.