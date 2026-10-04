Supreme Court to hear suo motu case of lack of space for Central Secretariat Library in Central Vista plan

Spread over four floors and an area of nearly 5,500 sq m, the CSL contains more than 8.5 lakh books, including rare books, official records and gazetteers. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

The Supreme Court has taken a suo motu cognisance of the news report regarding the lack of space in Central Vista plan for Central Secretariat Library (CSL). The court is set to hear the matter on Monday.

The development comes after The Indian Express reported on Wednesday that the library, which is currently spread over four floors, was facing uncertainty as the MoHUA had only allotted two rooms in Kartavya Bhawan-2 complex.

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has, however, said that space for the library had been provided in the Central Vista redevelopment plan.