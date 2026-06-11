Supreme Court to hear plea on rejection of Meenakshi Natarajan’s Rajya Sabha nomination tomorrow

Meenakshi Natarajan's Rajya Sabha candidature was rejected during scrutiny of nominations by the Returning Officer on June 9. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court will hear Congress leader Meenakshi Nataranjan’s plea challenging the rejection of her Rajya Sabha nomination from Madhya Pradesh Friday.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi mentioned the plea before a bench of Justices P K Mishra and A S Chandurkar, which said that it will be listed on Friday, subject to curing of defects, if any.

Seeking an urgent hearing, Sighvi told the bench that Thursday is the last date of withdrawal and the plea may not brook delay till Friday.

He said Section 33A of The Representation of the People Act, 1951, says that “in disclosure of the form for a contestant… You must indicate a case which has imprisonment of more than 2 years, plus charges have been framed. The section says so”.