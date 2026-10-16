Supreme Court to hear plea alleging Rahul Gandhi pushed pregnant journalist

The Supreme Court said on Friday that it will list for hearing a plea alleging that Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi pushed a pregnant journalist in the melee outside the registry while filing a petition.
A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi told senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia, who mentioned the matter, that it would be listed once the court reopens after Dussehra holidays.
The Supreme Court is on Dussehra recess for a week and will reopen on October 26.
Bhatia told the bench that he had mentioned the matter on Thursday when the bench took up petitions filed by Rahul Gandhi and others challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the functioning of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The petitions were filed on October 12 after Opposition party leaders, led by the Congress, marched to the Supreme Court, escalating their campaign against Kumar and the SIR.
The bench had also issued notice on pleas alleging harassment of women journalists by police during the Cockroach Janta Party protests in Delhi. Bhatia then urged the court to also take cognisance of the news that Gandhi allegedly pushed a pregnant journalist.
The bench, however, said it cannot take cognisance of oral submissions and would examine the issue if a petition is filed. “Not taking suo motu of an oral submission. File petition, will like to examine,” the CJI had said.
Earlier, Gandhi and his counterpart in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, had written to the CJI seeking an audience to raise issues regarding Kumar, the Election Commission of India, the “arbitrary arrest” of students, the closure of Delhi Metro stations, etc. The CJI, however, declined to meet them, saying that the issues “are already sub judice before the Supreme Court of India”.