Supreme Court to hear plea alleging Rahul Gandhi pushed pregnant journalist

The Supreme Court said on Friday that it will list for hearing a plea alleging that Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi pushed a pregnant journalist in the melee outside the registry while filing a petition.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi told senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia, who mentioned the matter, that it would be listed once the court reopens after Dussehra holidays.

The Supreme Court is on Dussehra recess for a week and will reopen on October 26.

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Bhatia told the bench that he had mentioned the matter on Thursday when the bench took up petitions filed by Rahul Gandhi and others challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the functioning of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The petitions were filed on October 12 after Opposition party leaders, led by the Congress, marched to the Supreme Court, escalating their campaign against Kumar and the SIR.