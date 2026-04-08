Supreme Court to hear plea against Ghaziabad Police for not properly probing 4-year-old’s rape-murder

Fixing the next hearing for Friday, the CJI said, “We will have to hear you and then only pass an order.”

The Supreme Court will hear on April 10 a plea filed by a man accusing the Ghaziabad Police of not properly investigating the alleged rape and murder of his 4-year-old daughter.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, on Tuesday, told senior advocate N Hariharan – who appeared for the father – that the court will hear him and then decide what needs to be done.

Seeking urgent hearing, Hariharan said, “This is a matter which requires serious concern. There is a rape and murder of a 4-year-old child… Interestingly, though the postmortem shows aggravated sexual assault, there is no investigation, which is directed towards rape. Only an FIR in relation to Section 302, that too after great persuasion, has been registered. This requires consideration.”