Supreme Court to hear petitioners against tomorrow’s Delhi curbs for EC protest at 2 pm

The Supreme Court was hearing petitions regarding the closure of metro stations and trains entering Delhi.

The Supreme Court is set to hear petitions challenging the curbs ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at 2 pm on Friday.

The development comes as several top lawyers, including Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Singhvi, and Prashant Bhushan told the apex court that the entire city cannot be shut down because police are unable to maintain law and order.

The lawyers brought to the court’s notice the closure of 57 metro stations in Delhi and the cancellations of trains entering Delhi stations.

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“Come at 2 pm, (we) want to hear all parties before passing orders,” a Supreme Court bench said.