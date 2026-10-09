Supreme Court to hear petitioners against tomorrow’s Delhi curbs for EC protest at 2 pm

Top lawyers, including Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Singhvi, and Prashant Bhushan told the apex court that the entire city cannot be shut down because police are unable to maintain law and order.

Written by: Ananthakrishnan G
1 min readUpdated: Oct 9, 2026 01:41 PM IST
INDIA bloc, Raj Ghat protest, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Special Intensive Revision, Form 6 changes rollback, ECINET database centralisation, Sagar Ratna Janpath, Moets Connaught Place, Abhijeet Dipke, Cockroach Janta Party, Election Commission of India, Sukhbir Sandhu, Vivek Joshi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jantar Mantar protest, Election Commissioner objections, Delhi Police detentions, CEC resignation demandThe Supreme Court was hearing petitions regarding the closure of metro stations and trains entering Delhi.
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The Supreme Court is set to hear petitions challenging the curbs ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at 2 pm on Friday.

The development comes as several top lawyers, including Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Singhvi, and Prashant Bhushan told the apex court that the entire city cannot be shut down because police are unable to maintain law and order.

The lawyers brought to the court’s notice the closure of 57 metro stations in Delhi and the cancellations of trains entering Delhi stations.

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“Come at 2 pm, (we) want to hear all parties before passing orders,” a Supreme Court bench said.

This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.

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Ananthakrishnan G
Ananthakrishnan G
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Ananthakrishnan G. is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express. He has been in the field for over 26 years, kicking off his journalism career as a freelancer in the late nineties with bylines in The Hindu. A graduate in law, he practised in the District judiciary in Kerala for about two years before switching to journalism. His first permanent assignment was with The Press Trust of India in Delhi where he was assigned to cover the lower courts and various commissions of inquiry. He reported from the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court of India during his first stint with The Indian Express in 2005-2006. Currently, in his second stint with the daily newspaper, he reports from the Supreme Court and writes on topics related to law and the administration of justice. Legal reporting is his forte though he has extensive experience in political and community reporting too, having spent a decade as Kerala state correspondent, The Times of India and The Telegraph. He is a stickler for facts and has several impactful stories to his credit. ... Read More

 

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