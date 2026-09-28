Supreme Court to examine Sohrabuddin case acquittals, but not Amit Shah’s discharge

Sohrabuddin Shaikh and his wife Kausar Bi were killed in an alleged encounter in 2005. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices on an appeal challenging the acquittal of all 22 people accused in the alleged encounter killings of Sohrabuddin Shaikh, his wife Kausar Bi, and his aide Tulsiram Prajapati, but refused to re-examine the discharge of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the case.

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant was hearing an appeal filed by Sohrabuddin Shaikh’s younger brother, Rubabuddin Shaikh, challenging the Bombay High Court’s May 7, 2026, judgment that acquitted 22 people, including 21 police personnel, in the case.

Appearing for the appellant, senior advocate D S Naidu said, “Since 2010, I have been pursuing. At my behest, investigation was also transferred.”