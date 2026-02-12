‘Why denigrate a section of society?’: Supreme Court orders mandatory title change for Manoj Bajpayee’s Netflix film ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’

The filmmakers said the process to change the title has already begun, after which the bench asked them to file an affidavit by February 19, when it will hear the matter next. (File image)

The Supreme Court on Thursday strongly objected to the title of the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Ghooskhor Pandat and said it would not allow the film’s release unless the makers changed its name.

Issuing notice to the Centre, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), and producer-director Neeraj Pandey, a bench of Justice B V Nagarathna and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan asked the filmmakers to file an affidavit stating the change in the name of the upcoming Netflix film.

The bench pointed out that the right to freedom of speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution is subject to reasonable restrictions. “Why should you denigrate a section of society by this kind of title?” the bench asked the makers.