‘Management and ownership can’t be conflated’: Supreme Court ends 5-decade legal battle over Kota temple

Supreme Court news: The Supreme Court has ruled that the management or supervision of a temple cannot by itself establish ownership on temple property, setting aside the findings of the Rajasthan High Court and a Kota trial court in a dispute that has remained in litigation for nearly five decades.
A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta was hearing a civil appeal filed by the legal heirs of Kishan Chand against a September 28, 2007, judgment of the Rajasthan High Court.
Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta found serious flaws in the reasoning adopted by the trial court and the high court.
“The distinction between management of a religious institution and ownership of its properties is well recognised in law, and the two cannot be conflated,” the Supreme Court observed while allowing the appeal and dismissing the original suit.
According to the Supreme Court judgment delivered on April 9, 2026, the respondent-plaintiffs comprised a registered society and its members who claimed that the temple belonged to the Gurjar Goud Brahmin Rampura Society, Kota. The society asserted that it had long exercised administrative control over the temple and used to appoint caretakers or pujaris to manage religious affairs and temple properties.
The suit property included the temple, idols, ornaments, agricultural land and shops attached to the religious institution, the Supreme Court noted. The plaintiffs claimed that on October 28, 1926, one Gordhan Ji was appointed caretaker after Ganga Bishan Ji relinquished the position. Later, on June 24, 1951, Kishan Chand was appointed caretaker after Gordhan Ji cited old age and ill-health.
According to the society, Kishan Chand was only a custodian who received remuneration from income generated through temple shops and had no ownership rights over the property.
The dispute escalated in November 1976 when Kishan Chand allegedly began asserting ownership over the temple property. The society issued a legal notice and subsequently instituted a civil suit on October 3, 1977, seeking his removal and restoration of possession and control over the temple assets.
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The Rajasthan High Court had upheld a 1988 trial court decree in favour of Gautam Gaur Hitkarak Sabha, Kota, which had sought removal of Kishan Chand as pujari and restoration of possession over the “Moorti Swarup Shri Govardhan Nath Ji” temple situated at Rampura Bazar in Kota.
Property passed through ‘successive adoptions’
Kishan Chand contested the suit by claiming that the temple property was private property inherited through a continuous line of succession based on adoption.
He claimed that the property was originally constructed by Bhagirath Bohra Bamboria and later transferred to Vallabh Ji Mukhiya.
According to the defence, Vallabh Ji adopted Ganga Bishan Ji, who later adopted Gordhan Lal, who in turn adopted Kishan Chand.
The defendant claimed hereditary rights over the temple and maintained that he and his predecessors had continuously performed seva-puja and managed the institution.
He also relied on a will allegedly executed by Gordhan Lal in his favour and claimed that additional construction had been raised on the property during 1939-40 after obtaining permission from the district magistrate.
Trial court, HC ruled against Kishan Chand
After the trial, the additional district and sessions judge, Kota, decreed the suit on January 6, 1988, and directed Kishan Chand to hand over possession of the temple property to the plaintiffs.
The Rajasthan High Court later dismissed his first appeal in 2007 and upheld the decree with costs of Rs 2,000. Both courts relied heavily on documents suggesting that Kishan Chand and his predecessors had been appointed by the society as pujaris or managers and therefore did not possess independent ownership rights.
The lower courts also found that the defendant had failed to satisfactorily prove the alleged chain of adoption and hereditary succession.
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SC finds ‘fundamental infirmity’ in courts’ approach
The Supreme Court, however, found serious flaws in the reasoning adopted by the trial court and the high court.
The top court said that the entire approach of the courts, trial and the high court suffered from a “fundamental infirmity” because they had concentrated on the weaknesses in the defendant’s case instead of examining whether the plaintiffs had independently proved ownership.
The Supreme Court reiterated the settled legal principle that in a suit for declaration of title, the burden lies entirely on the plaintiff to establish a clear title.
Referring to the earlier judgment in Union of India vs Vasavi Co-op. Housing Society Limited, the court observed that a plaintiff “cannot succeed on the weakness of the defendant’s case.”
The Supreme Court bench noted that the respondent society had failed to produce any deed of dedication, endowment document, or other admissible evidence demonstrating that ownership vested in the society.
There is “no deed of dedication, no document of endowment, nor any legally admissible evidence” to show that the property stood vested in the respondent-society, the judgment stated.
Appointment of pujaris not proof of title
The Supreme Court further held that documents relied upon by the plaintiffs merely reflected arrangements concerning management of the temple and appointment of pujaris. Such documents, the court said, could not be treated as evidence of ownership.
The bench clarified that even if Kishan Chand had failed to conclusively establish his own title, that deficiency alone could not justify granting a decree in favour of the plaintiffs.
The plaintiffs must independently establish their title, failing which the suit must necessarily fail, the Supreme Court observed.
Appeal allowed, suit dismissed
Allowing the appeal, the Supreme Court set aside the Rajasthan High Court judgment dated September 28, 2007, and dismissed the original civil suit instituted by Gautam Gaur Hitkarak Sabha, Kota.
Holding that the plaintiffs had failed to produce any legally admissible evidence proving title, the court dismissed the suit filed by a Kota-based religious society seeking possession and control of an ancient temple and its properties.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
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