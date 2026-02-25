Targeting any community based on religion, caste, violates Constitution: Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Ujjal Bhuyan ruling: The Supreme Court recently remarked that targeting any particular community on the basis of religion, language, caste or region is violative of the Constitution.

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan made the observations in a plea against the soon-to-be-released film ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’. A bench of Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice Bhuyan disposed of the case after the makers of the film decided to change the title to any other suitable title.

Justice Bhuyan, who authored a separate opinion in the case, noted that targeting any particular community on the basis of religion, language, caste or region is violative of the Constitution.