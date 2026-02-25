Targeting any community based on religion, caste, violates Constitution: Supreme Court
Supreme Court's Justice Ujjal Bhuyan while giving a separate opinion in the judgment noted that targeting any particular community on the basis of religion, language, caste or region is violative of the constitution.
Supreme Court Justice Ujjal Bhuyan ruling: The Supreme Court recently remarked that targeting any particular community on the basis of religion, language, caste or region is violative of the Constitution.
Justice Ujjal Bhuyan made the observations in a plea against the soon-to-be-released film ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’. A bench of Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice Bhuyan disposed of the case after the makers of the film decided to change the title to any other suitable title.
Justice Bhuyan, who authored a separate opinion in the case, noted that targeting any particular community on the basis of religion, language, caste or region is violative of the Constitution.
“It will be violative of the Constitution to target any particular community on the basis of religion, language, caste or region by whosoever he or she may be. This is particularly true for public figures occupying high constitutional office who have taken the solemn oath to uphold the Constitution,” the Supreme Court said.
Justice Bhuyan in a judgment dated February 19 made detailed observations on fraternity and free speech.
Fraternity
One of the solemn objectives of our Constitution which finds mention in the Preamble is to promote amongst all the citizens of India fraternity, assuring the dignity of the individual and the unity and integrity of the nation. This is the guiding philosophy of our Constitution.
Cultivating a sense of brotherhood and respecting fellow citizens irrespective of caste, religion or language is a constitutional dharma each one of us must follow.
Dr. Ambedkar’s introduction of the term ‘fraternity’ into the constitutional Preamble reflects his persistent efforts towards eradicating caste discrimination, his advocacy for unity and brotherhood which mirrors his commitment to inclusivity.
Unlike the West, in India, fraternity is distinctly perceived as a vital instrument for realising equality and harmonizing the diverse segments of society.
It serves as a conduit for transcending societal disparities and working towards collective well-being.
Therefore, in the Indian constitutional context, fraternity assumes a dynamic and inclusive role, aligning with the broader goals of social justice, equality and upliftment.
In Shreya Singhal v. Union of India, referring to Articles 19(1)(a) and 19(2) and the preamble to the Constitution in the context of examining the vires of Section 66A of the Information Technology Act, 2000 which provided for punishment for sending offensive messages through communication service etc, observed that when it comes to democracy, liberty of thought and expression is a cardinal value that is of paramount significance under our constitutional scheme.
A two-judge bench in Imran Pratapgadhi v. State of Gujarat declared that one of the most important fundamental rights conferred on the citizens of India is under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution. It is the fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression.
Nachiketa Walhekar v. Central Board of Film Certification was an Article 32 petition filed before the court where the petitioner sought for stay of the nation-wide release of a film ‘An Insignificant Man’ as it allegedly contained a video clip pertaining to the petitioner who also sought for quashing of the certificate granted by the board.
It was restated by the Supreme Court that freedom of speech and expression is sacrosanct and that the said right should not be ordinarily interfered with. Once the board has granted the certificate, the Supreme Court should restrain itself in not entertaining the writ petition or granting injunction.
