Supreme Court asks Tamil Nadu to comply with order to identify land for Navodaya schools

Underlining the need to strengthen cooperative federalism, the Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Tamil Nadu government to comply with its order to identify land for establishing Navodaya schools in all districts.

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and A G Masih also asked the Centre and state to resolve differences regarding language policy, funding, etc. through dialogue.

Justice Nagarathna said the Navodaya schools would only strengthen the state’s education network and provide more opportunities to students.

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“We are not alienating you and we are not alienating them. Some more type of schools come in your state also which will only enhance the high standard which we are aware of. This is not going to lower your standards. If Navodaya schools were going to lower the standard of education in Tamil Nadu we would have said that irrespective of what you would have said. That is not the case here. It will provide more opportunity,” the judge remarked, adding “people in Chennai should not alienate Delhi and vice versa”.