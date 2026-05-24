Supreme Court takes up Twisha case on its own, CJI bench to hear it on Monday

The case has spiralled into one of Madhya Pradesh’s most high-profile criminal investigations, marked by allegations of dowry harassment, evidence tampering, leaked CCTV clips, disputed forensic findings and claims of influence exerted by the accused family.

Taking suo motu cognizance of the “unnatural death” of model and actor Twisha Sharma, the Supreme Court Saturday decided to examine allegations of “institutional bias and procedural discrepancies” in connection with the case.

Her husband Samarth Singh, a lawyer whose licence to practise has been suspended by the Bar Council of India, and mother-in-law Giribala Singh, a retired judge, are accused in an alleged dowry death case.

The Supreme Court, which took suo motu cognizance of the case and registered it under the title ‘In RE: Alleged Institutional Bias and Procedural Discrepancies In The Unnatural Death Of A Young Girl At Her Matrimonial Home’ also posted it for hearing before a three-judge bench.