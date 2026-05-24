Supreme Court takes up Twisha case on its own, CJI bench to hear it on Monday

Taking suo motu cognizance of the “unnatural death” of model and actor Twisha Sharma, the Supreme Court Saturday decided to examine allegations of “institutional bias and procedural discrepancies” in connection with the case.
Her husband Samarth Singh, a lawyer whose licence to practise has been suspended by the Bar Council of India, and mother-in-law Giribala Singh, a retired judge, are accused in an alleged dowry death case.
The Supreme Court, which took suo motu cognizance of the case and registered it under the title ‘In RE: Alleged Institutional Bias and Procedural Discrepancies In The Unnatural Death Of A Young Girl At Her Matrimonial Home’ also posted it for hearing before a three-judge bench.
The bench, comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, will hear the matter Monday, May 25.
This development came on the day a Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court in Bhopal sent Samarth Singh to police custody for seven days to allow investigators to question him over the circumstances surrounding her death, alleged tampering of evidence and regarding the duration he had been absconding.
Singh, who had been evading police ever since Twisha’s death on May 12, was taken into custody from Jabalpur Friday. Producing him before the JMFC court, Bhopal police sought his custody to question him. The police said there was a need to investigate the crime scene, electronic evidence, physical evidence as well as his movements after the incident and whether he had any outside help while absconding.
Twisha, 33, was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on May 12, less than six months after her marriage. While the postmortem conducted at AIIMS Bhopal concluded that the cause of death was “asphyxia due to antemortem hanging by ligature,” her family alleged murder and destruction of evidence.
The case has spiralled into one of Madhya Pradesh’s most high-profile criminal investigations, marked by allegations of dowry harassment, evidence tampering, leaked CCTV clips, disputed forensic findings and claims of influence exerted by the accused family.
The Madhya Pradesh government has transferred the probe to the CBI and the High Court has ordered a second autopsy. On Friday, the Bar Council of India suspended Samarth Singh’s licence to practise law, saying “the allegations are grave and have a direct bearing upon the dignity, discipline and public image of the legal profession”.