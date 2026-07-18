Supreme Court takes cognizance of delay in cases involving access to life-saving drugs

The original petitioner, a breast cancer patient, died during the pendency of the proceedings. The HC then expanded the scope of the matter and converted it into a suo motu PIL concerning the pricing and accessibility of life-saving medicines.

The Supreme Court on Friday took suo motu cognizance of delays in cases involving access to life-saving drugs after a pending Kerala HC matter over a breast cancer drug came to its notice.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, hearing the case ‘In Re: Access to Life Saving Medicines and Judicial Expediency in Article 21 Matters’, referred to the Kerala HC proceedings on Ribociclib, a patented medicine used in the treatment of HR-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer, which had been listed 57 times without reaching a conclusion.

The court said it will issue notice in the case. It also directed the Kerala HC to take up its pending suo motu proceedings at the earliest. It noted that once the HC decodes the matter and issues directions, those may be followed on a pan-India basis.