Supreme Court suspends life sentence of Naga insurgent in 2009 Manipur triple killing

The court said Ningshen must remain in Delhi until his appeal is decided. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court Monday suspended the life sentence of a self-styled lieutenant colonel in the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah) or NSCN-IM, convicted in the 2009 abduction and killing of three government officials in Manipur.

Noting that Hopeson Ningshen has spent more than 17 years in custody and that his appeal against conviction is awaiting final hearing, the bench of Justices M M Sundaresh and P B Varale suspended his sentence.

The bench directed that Ningshen must remain in Delhi and not leave the city until his appeal is decided.

Ningshen was convicted for the abduction and murder of Dr Thingnam Kishan Singh, Kasom Khullen Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), Y Token Singh, and A Rajen Sarma.