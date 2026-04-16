Supreme Court stays Telangana HC’s anticipatory bail to Khera

Justice Maheshwari pointed out that Khera’s contention was that he had invoked the HC's jurisdiction as his wife is a resident of Hyderabad.

The Supreme Court Wednesday stayed the Telangana High Court order granting transit anticipatory bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera in a defamation case against him over allegations he made against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma.

The case stems from a press conference held by Khera on April 4, in which he alleged that Sarma’s wife had three different passports, adding that the Assam CM was involved in various illegal activities.

A bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and Atul S Chandukar stayed the April 10 Telangana High Court order, which gave him one week’s time to move the relevant court in Assam. Justice Maheshwari remarked that “we are surprised (by the High Court’s order)”.