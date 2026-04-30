Supreme Court stays order rejecting ‘private forest’ status for 193-acre Thane land

In an interim relief to Thane Municipal Corporation, the Supreme Court on Monday, April 27, stayed the Bombay High Court decision that rejected the state’s bid to declare 193-acre land at Manpada-Chitalsar in Thane as an acquired private forest under the Maharashtra Private Forests Acquisition (MPFA) Act.

The High Court had upheld the Maharashtra Revenue Tribunal’s(MRT) 2017 order, which released the land from acquisition as ‘private forest’, paving the way for the original landowner, D Dahyabhai and Co. Pvt. Ltd., to claim development rights.

A Supreme Court bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and K Vinod Chandran issued notices to respondents while hearing the Thane civic body’s special leave petition. It stayed the High Court judgment until the next hearing on July 20.