Supreme Court stays order quashing student’s NSA detention, penalising Noida DM

The Supreme Court Wednesday stayed the operation of the September 2 order of the Allahabad High Court which quashed the detention of Delhi University student Akriti Chaudhary under the National Security Act, passed strictures against Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate Medha Roopam and directed that Rs 5 lakh be paid from her salary as compensation to Chaudhary.

Lodged in Kasna Jail, Chaudhary was arrested in connection with a protest by workers in Noida in April this year.

A bench of Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice N K Singh stayed the High Court’s adverse remarks against Roopam including that her “conduct… is worthy of derision” and that she “is guilty of violating her oath of allegiance” to the Constitution.