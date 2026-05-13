Supreme Court stays Madras High Court order, paves way for TVK’s R Seenivasa Sethupathi to take part in floor test

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the effect and operation of the Madras High Court order restraining Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA R Seenivasa Sethupathi, challenging the Madras High Court order restraining him from voting or taking part in the floor test of the Tamil Nadu Assembly.
A three-judge bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and Vijay Bishnoi also ordered that the proceedings before the High Court in the pending writ petition will remain stayed.
On Tuesday, the Madras High Court restrained Sethupathi, who had won the Tiruppattur district seat by one vote, from voting, and he subsequently moved the apex court.
The high court order came on a plea by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader K R Periakaruppan, who had lost the election to Sethupathi by one vote, alleging irregularities and discrepancies in vote counting.
“There shall be an order of interim injunction restraining the sixth respondent/returned candidate from voting or otherwise taking part in any floor test, including confidence motion, no-confidence motion, trust vote or any voting proceeding in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly where the numerical strength of the House is tested, until further orders of this Court,” the high court said.
The high court remarked that if Sethupathi participates in such proceedings and his vote becomes decisive, the consequences may extend far beyond the constituency and affect the state’s constitutional governance. It, however, clarified that the order would not deem his election as void.
“We are not, at this stage, declaring the election of the sixth respondent void. Nor is this Court seating the petitioner in his place. We are only considering whether, pending prima facie scrutiny of serious electoral anomalies in a one-vote result, the returned candidate should be permitted to participate in a proceeding where his vote may alter the balance of power in the House,” the bench said.
According to the petitioner, postal votes belonging to No. 185 were wrongly sent to No. 50 in the Tirupattur Assembly constituency.
“In an election decided by thousands of votes, such matters may stand on a different plane. But in an election decided by one vote, every vote is not merely relevant; it is potentially determinative. The petitioner’s grievance regarding the postal ballot is not a mere request for a recount,” said the Madras High Court.
“It is a complaint that a vote allegedly belonging to one constituency was dealt with by an authority of another constituency. If this allegation is ultimately found to be correct, the matter would not merely involve an error of counting but a jurisdictional defect in the handling of a valid electoral record.”