Supreme Court stays Madras High Court order, paves way for TVK’s R Seenivasa Sethupathi to take part in floor test

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the effect and operation of the Madras High Court order restraining Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA R Seenivasa Sethupathi, challenging the Madras High Court order restraining him from voting or taking part in the floor test of the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

A three-judge bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and Vijay Bishnoi also ordered that the proceedings before the High Court in the pending writ petition will remain stayed.

On Tuesday, the Madras High Court restrained Sethupathi, who had won the Tiruppattur district seat by one vote, from voting, and he subsequently moved the apex court.