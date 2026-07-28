Rave parties in Parvati Valley: Supreme Court stays Himachal Pradesh High Court direction to file FIR against Kullu officials

The bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, was hearing appeals by the DC and the SP challenging the June 24 HC order. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Himachal Pradesh High Court’s direction to register an FIR and constitute an SIT to probe alleged connivance of Kullu’s Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Superintendent of Police (SP) in allowing rave parties in the Parvati Valley.

A three-judges bench presided by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, however, refused to interfere with the HC’s direction to transfer them.

The bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, was hearing appeals by the DC and the SP challenging the June 24 HC order.

Appearing for the officials, Senior Advocate Madhavi Divan told the top court that the HC had passed the order without allowing the officers to respond to the report by District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Kullu. She said that the events were not rave parties, but “rock concerts”.