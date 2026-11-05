Supreme Court stays contempt action against Punjab chief secretary in DA case

The Supreme Court Thursday stayed criminal contempt of court proceedings initiated by the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the Punjab Chief Secretary over non-compliance with an August 3 order directing the state to clear Rs 14,191 crore in pending dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) arrears within a fortnight.

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan perused the High Court’s orders dated October 12 and October 30, the latter of which required the Chief Secretary to appear in person on Thursday, and granted a stay on further criminal contempt proceedings while ordering that no coercive steps be taken in civil contempt matters either.

However, the court instructed the Punjab government to present a disbursement plan on or before March 2027, telling state counsel, “You got a breather. Come up with a positive response.”

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Remarks on accountability

During the hearing, the Supreme Court bench voiced concerns regarding the efficiency and accountability of government servants in the country.

“Government servants should come in contract basis. Then only they will be accountable. They take recruitment in High Court, district court. Then go to secretariat. Then type three pages in a day. If government employees were sincere, the litigation would come down in this country. Pensions are being received by families after death of government servant. Where is the accountability of government servants?”

Challenging the High Court’s August 3 order, which scrapped the state’s February 2025 five-year staggered liquidation plan, mandated 6 per cent simple interest on default, and restrained “unproductive” state expenditure, the Punjab government argued through its Additional Chief Secretary that releasing Rs 14,191 crore within 15 days was “not lawfully possible”.

The state highlighted constitutional requirements under Articles 174, 203, 204, and 205(1)(a), noting that withdrawing funds from the Consolidated Fund of the State requires a Governor-recommended grant demand, Legislative Assembly assent, and an Appropriation Act.

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Pay scale comparisons, revenue constraints

In its appeal seeking leave to challenge the High Court decision, the Punjab government pointed out that the directions created a “disproportionate outcome” due to existing pay structures.

The Sixth Punjab Pay Commission adopted a multiplication factor of 2.59 to 2.72, compared to the 2.57 factor used by the Seventh Central Pay Commission, resulting in a higher basic pay matrix in Punjab than at the Centre.

Because DA is a percentage applied to basic pay, applying equal percentages to a higher base yields higher total emoluments. In five out of seven categories, clerk, driver, stenographer, ETT teacher, and constable, Punjab employees already draw higher take-home pay (by Rs 1,832 to Rs 17,852 monthly at the existing 42 per cent DA rate) than central counterparts, falling short only in the superintendent and police inspector cadres.

The state noted it had submitted a sworn undertaking on July 28, promising to raise DA to match central carry-home salary parity where required, which the High Court did not refer to in its August 3 judgement.

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Citing a Cabinet sub-committee report from April 7, the state stated that committed expenditure on salaries and pensions consumes nearly 51 per cnet of its revenue receipts, against an all-India average of around 38 per cent, while total committed liabilities, including interest, absorb around 82 per cent, making Punjab one of India’s most fiscally constrained major states.