Supreme Court stays Abhishek Banerjee’s aide’s arrest in land grab case

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the arrest of Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s personal assistant, Sumit Roy, in a land-grabbing case, even as the state opposed the prayer for relief and said that former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had tried to obstruct his arrest.
The case against Roy was lodged at Salboni police station in West Midnapore district. On August 4, the Calcutta High Court had rejected his plea for anticipatory bail, following which he moved the Supreme Court.
A three-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant asked Roy to cooperate with the ongoing investigation fully. “He shall remain available for any investigation from 10 am to 6 pm with the usual breaks. However, his arrest will remain stayed,” the bench directed.
Though Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for Abhishek, urged that he be allowed to have his advocate with him during interrogation, the state opposed this. “They are no VIPs,” said Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.
At the outset, Sankaranarayanan told the bench that Roy had to also join the investigation in the West Bengal cash-for-jobs scam and would be able to do so if the court grants him protection in the land-grabbing case. The senior counsel said the court may impose whatever conditions it feels appropriate.
Vehemently opposing the request to stay his arrest, Mehta said, “After committing an offence, everyone says whatever condition may be imposed.”
With the bench inclined to grant a stay, Mehta added, “Allow me to say something…I will place it on affidavit on instructions. Once we went to arrest him, the honourable earlier chief minister intervened again. She always intervenes whenever a law enforcement agency is… I just want to place it on record.”
Mehta added, “Whenever any person who is accused of a serious crime, the law enforcement agency either of the Centre or state goes, the leader, earlier the then CM, now former CM, interrupts and obstructs the law-enforcing agency. That, as the highest court of the country, your lordships will have to examine.”