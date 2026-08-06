Supreme Court stays Abhishek Banerjee’s aide’s arrest in land grab case

Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s (in pic) bodyguard, Sumit Roy, had sought anticipatory bail, but his plea was rejected by the Calcutta High Court. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the arrest of Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s personal assistant, Sumit Roy, in a land-grabbing case, even as the state opposed the prayer for relief and said that former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had tried to obstruct his arrest.

The case against Roy was lodged at Salboni police station in West Midnapore district. On August 4, the Calcutta High Court had rejected his plea for anticipatory bail, following which he moved the Supreme Court.

A three-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant asked Roy to cooperate with the ongoing investigation fully. “He shall remain available for any investigation from 10 am to 6 pm with the usual breaks. However, his arrest will remain stayed,” the bench directed.