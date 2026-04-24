Supreme Court stays Amit Jogi’s conviction by HC in murder case

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the Chhattisgarh High Court order convicting and sentencing Amit Jogi to life imprisonment in a case pertaining to the murder of Ram Avtar Jaggi, a political rival of his father Ajit Jogi.

Issuing notice on his appeal, a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta stayed the April 2, 2026, order of the HC, which had set aside a May 31, 2007, trial court order acquitting Amit Jogi in the case.

“Having heard and considered the submissions advanced by learned counsel for the parties, the effect and operation of the impugned judgment dated 02.04.2026 passed by the High Court of Chhattisgarh at Bilaspur… convicting the appellant for the offences punishable under Section 302 read with Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and sentencing him to undergo life imprisonment and fine, shall remain stayed,” the SC ordered.