Supreme Court stays Amit Jogi’s conviction by HC in murder case

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the Chhattisgarh High Court order convicting and sentencing Amit Jogi to life imprisonment in a case pertaining to the murder of Ram Avtar Jaggi, a political rival of his father Ajit Jogi.
Issuing notice on his appeal, a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta stayed the April 2, 2026, order of the HC, which had set aside a May 31, 2007, trial court order acquitting Amit Jogi in the case.
“Having heard and considered the submissions advanced by learned counsel for the parties, the effect and operation of the impugned judgment dated 02.04.2026 passed by the High Court of Chhattisgarh at Bilaspur… convicting the appellant for the offences punishable under Section 302 read with Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and sentencing him to undergo life imprisonment and fine, shall remain stayed,” the SC ordered.
In its April 2 order, the high court said the trial court decision acquitting Amit Jogi was “palpably illegal, wrong, perverse, contrary to the evidence available on record and without any concrete basis.” The high court convicted him under Section 302 read with Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sentenced him to undergo imprisonment for life with a fine of Rs 1,000 and, in default thereof, to undergo an additional six months of rigorous imprisonment.
Ramavatar Jaggi, who was the leader of the National Congress Party, was murdered by unknown assailants on June 4, 2003. The local police, who initially investigated the case, named 5 accused in the chargesheet.
After Satish Jaggi, Jaggi’s son, expressed dissatisfaction with the police investigation, the state later transferred the probe to the CBI.
In May 2007, the trial court found 28 people guilty under various provisions of the IPC and the Arms Act, but acquitted Amit Jogi of the charges levelled against him, citing insufficient evidence.
Though the state and Satish Jaggi approached the HC against the acquittal, their pleas were dismissed on September 12, 2011, on grounds of delay. On November 6, 2025, the Supreme Court set aside the high court’s order and remitted the matter to the HC for fresh consideration of the CBI’s application for the grant of leave to appeal.