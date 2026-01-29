Supreme Court stays 2026 UGC regulations on caste-based discrimination

The Supreme Court Thursday stayed the 2026 UGC regulations on what amounts to caste-based discrimination. The University Grants Commission (UGC), the regulatory body for higher education in the country, had notified the regulations to deal with discrimination, including based on caste, in higher education institutions.
According to the new UGC regulations — the University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026 — the committees need to include members of Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), persons with disabilities, and women.
A draft of the regulations was made public for feedback in February last year. The draft was issued after the Supreme Court told the UGC to submit the new regulations while hearing a plea by the mothers of Rohith Vemula and Payal Tadvi, questioning the implementation of the 2012 UGC regulations. Vemula and Tadvi had died by suicide in 2016 and 2019, respectively, allegedly due to caste bias.
The final regulations have done away with a section on ‘false complaints’, which, along with provision for fine or disciplinary proceedings, was there in the draft.
Students and groups had raised objections about sections of the draft, including the definition of ‘discrimination’ having left out parts that the 2012 version had, including discrimination based on language and ethnicity.
The All India OBC Students Association had also flagged the exclusion of OBCs in the equity committees and in the definition of ‘caste discrimination’ in the draft.
The regulations notified earlier this month had OBCs added to the definition. The 2012 regulations also defined ‘harassment’ and ‘victimisation’, which were removed in the draft, and have also not found a place in the notified regulations.
The earlier regulations provided for ‘Equal Opportunity Cells’ to be set up at higher education institutions, but did not specify their composition and functions.
