Supreme Court stays 2026 UGC regulations on caste-based discrimination

The Supreme Court Thursday stayed the 2026 UGC regulations on what amounts to caste-based discrimination. The University Grants Commission (UGC), the regulatory body for higher education in the country, had notified the regulations to deal with discrimination, including based on caste, in higher education institutions.

The new UGC regulations notified earlier this month have mandated all higher education institutions to form ‘equity committees’ to look into discrimination complaints.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi issued notices to the Centre and the UGC on the pleas challenging the regulation.

According to the new UGC regulations — the University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026 — the committees need to include members of Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), persons with disabilities, and women.