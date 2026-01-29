Supreme Court stays 2026 UGC regulations on caste-based discrimination

The UGC had notified the regulations to deal with discrimination, including on the basis of caste, in higher education institutions.

Written by: Ananthakrishnan G
3 min readUpdated: Jan 29, 2026 02:01 PM IST
UGC, Supreme court UGC, supreme court ugc regulationsThe new UGC regulations notified had mandated all higher education institutions to form ‘equity committees’ to look into discrimination complaints. (Express photo Praveen Khanna)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Supreme Court Thursday stayed the 2026 UGC regulations on what amounts to caste-based discrimination. The University Grants Commission (UGC), the regulatory body for higher education in the country, had notified the regulations to deal with discrimination, including based on caste, in higher education institutions.

The new UGC regulations notified earlier this month have mandated all higher education institutions to form ‘equity committees’ to look into discrimination complaints.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi issued notices to the Centre and the UGC on the pleas challenging the regulation.

Also Read | UGC Regulation on discrimination is a first in India. And it is welcome

According to the new UGC regulations — the University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026 — the committees need to include members of Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), persons with disabilities, and women.

A draft of the regulations was made public for feedback in February last year. The draft was issued after the Supreme Court told the UGC to submit the new regulations while hearing a plea by the mothers of Rohith Vemula and Payal Tadvi, questioning the implementation of the 2012 UGC regulations. Vemula and Tadvi had died by suicide in 2016 and 2019, respectively, allegedly due to caste bias.

The final regulations have done away with a section on ‘false complaints’, which, along with provision for fine or disciplinary proceedings, was there in the draft.

Students and groups had raised objections about sections of the draft, including the definition of ‘discrimination’ having left out parts that the 2012 version had, including discrimination based on language and ethnicity.

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | Unease in UP BJP deepens amid gathering storm: UGC protests to Shankaracharya row

The All India OBC Students Association had also flagged the exclusion of OBCs in the equity committees and in the definition of ‘caste discrimination’ in the draft.

The regulations notified earlier this month had OBCs added to the definition. The 2012 regulations also defined ‘harassment’ and ‘victimisation’, which were removed in the draft, and have also not found a place in the notified regulations.

The earlier regulations provided for ‘Equal Opportunity Cells’ to be set up at higher education institutions, but did not specify their composition and functions.

Ananthakrishnan G
Ananthakrishnan G
facebook
twitter

Ananthakrishnan G. is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express. He has been in the field for over 23 years, kicking off his journalism career as a freelancer in the late nineties with bylines in The Hindu. A graduate in law, he practised in the District judiciary in Kerala for about two years before switching to journalism. His first permanent assignment was with The Press Trust of India in Delhi where he was assigned to cover the lower courts and various commissions of inquiry. He reported from the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court of India during his first stint with The Indian Express in 2005-2006. Currently, in his second stint with The Indian Express, he reports from the Supreme Court and writes on topics related to law and the administration of justice. Legal reporting is his forte though he has extensive experience in political and community reporting too, having spent a decade as Kerala state correspondent, The Times of India and The Telegraph. He is a stickler for facts and has several impactful stories to his credit. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran is the current Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) to the Government of India. (Express Photo)
Economic Survey sees FY27 GDP growth at 6.8-7.2% in ‘year of adjustment’
dhanush and kriti sanon in tere ishk mein
Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L Rai's woman-hating film doesn't grant any grace to Kriti Sanon, but allows 'hero' Dhanush to burn someone alive
To mark her retirement, Noopur cut a cake brought by her colleagues
Watch: This Air India crew member’s final announcement after 35 years is pulling at the Internet’s heartstrings
Abhishek Sharma
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Ajit Pawar, 66, was travelling to his hometown Baramati to address public meetings ahead of upcoming local body elections
Ajit Pawar's death is tragedy that will make Maharashtra politics more unpredictable
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran is the current Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) to the Government of India. (Express Photo)
Economic Survey sees FY27 GDP growth at 6.8-7.2% in ‘year of adjustment’
ajit pawar live updates
Ajit Pawar cremated in Baramati with full state honours
dhanush and kriti sanon in tere ishk mein
Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L Rai's woman-hating film doesn't grant any grace to Kriti Sanon, but allows 'hero' Dhanush to burn someone alive
Arvind Swamy partially paralysed
Arvind Swamy reveals he was partially paralysed, in immense pain for 18 months, chose not to have surgery
To mark her retirement, Noopur cut a cake brought by her colleagues
Watch: This Air India crew member’s final announcement after 35 years is pulling at the Internet’s heartstrings
In a separate post, Minaj shared a TikTok video praising Donald Trump
'The best President of all time': Nicki Minaj calls herself Donald Trump's 'number one' fan, sparks online backlash
Abhishek Sharma
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Samson
India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Abhishek Sharma has an off day, concern about Sanju Samson increases, as Kiwis pull one back
Ajit Pawar, 66, was travelling to his hometown Baramati to address public meetings ahead of upcoming local body elections
Ajit Pawar's death is tragedy that will make Maharashtra politics more unpredictable
crash
Ajit Pawar plane crash: What a recent Parliamentary panel report said on civil aviation safety
memory
The photographic memory myth: Doctors weigh in on the viral '5-object' hack
With global AI tech companies offering free access to their tools to attract millions of users, some worry that India could become a testing ground for gathering data, refining models, and experimenting with AI use cases on a large scale before anywhere else. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
'We are making creativity accessible to everyone with minimal friction’: Adobe exec on free Express Premium access for Airtel users in India
Advertisement
Must Read
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Abhishek Sharma
India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Abhishek Sharma has an off day, concern about Sanju Samson increases, as Kiwis pull one back
Samson
Spinning out of trouble: Kuldeep Yadav rescues India from New Zealand onslaught
Kuldeep Yadav in action during 4th India vs New Zealand T20I in Visakhapatnam. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
'We are making creativity accessible to everyone with minimal friction’: Adobe exec on free Express Premium access for Airtel users in India
With global AI tech companies offering free access to their tools to attract millions of users, some worry that India could become a testing ground for gathering data, refining models, and experimenting with AI use cases on a large scale before anywhere else. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
Redmi Note 15 Pro series debuts in India with 200MP camera, price starts at Rs 26,999
The Redmi Note 15 Pro and the Redmi Note 15 Pro both have 200MP cameras and IP69 rating.
Tech layoffs in January 2026: From Amazon to Pinterest, list of companies cutting jobs
Fresh layoffs at HP and Apple highlight ongoing cost-cutting across the tech sector. (Image: FreePik)
The photographic memory myth: Doctors weigh in on the viral '5-object' hack
memory
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Watch: This Air India crew member’s final announcement after 35 years is pulling at the Internet’s heartstrings
To mark her retirement, Noopur cut a cake brought by her colleagues
'The best President of all time': Nicki Minaj calls herself Donald Trump's 'number one' fan, sparks online backlash
In a separate post, Minaj shared a TikTok video praising Donald Trump
'I think I’ve done it all': Air India Express pilot’s final flight goes viral as daughter narrates his 23-year journey
Air India Express pilot retires
Nagpur man shows daughter teaching video games to her 77-year-old grandmother: ‘My heart is full’
daughter teaching video games to her grandmother
Lollapalooza India 2026: ‘coolest grandpas’ seen ‘vibing’ to Linkin Park’s performance; video goes viral
Lollapalooza India 2026 Linkin Park
Jan 29: Latest News
Advertisement