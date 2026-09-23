Supreme Court split verdict on CEC appointment law reference plea, matter goes to CJI

A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court Wednesday delivered a split verdict on whether petitions challenging the 2023 law on the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners should be referred to a five-judge Constitution bench.

The order came on petitions challenging the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, which provides for their selection by the three-member panel.

While Justice Dipankar Datta rejected the prayer, Justice S C Sharma said it deserved referral to a five-judge bench.

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“In view of the difference of opinion between the two of us, ideally, a reference to a three-judge bench is called for. However, having regard to the question on which such difference has arisen, that is whether the petitions and the application should be heard by a Constitution Bench of five judges, a decision by a three-judge bench to resolve which of the two opinions is correct, would be of little worth and only delay adjudication of the significant issues that these writ petitions raise,” the bench said.