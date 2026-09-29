Make statutory rules to bar social media firms from adding minors: Supreme Court to Government

Social media platforms operating in India presently permit minors, generally aged 13 years and above, to independently create and maintain accounts by merely declaring their age or date of birth, the petition said. (AI generated image)

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to put in place statutory rules to ensure that social media platforms and other digital intermediaries comply with Indian laws on minors and make 18 years of age the minimum requirement for extending membership.

“Our request to you, as the Government of India, you please pass some directions under the intermediary rules that they should fashion their software or platform in conformity with Indian law. They must conform at least in respect of membership of a minimum threshold of 18 years,” Justice Joymalya Bagchi, who was part of a three-judge bench, said.

The bench, presided by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, was considering a petition by the NGO Just Rights for Children Alliance, seeking measures to bar minors from creating and operating social media accounts.