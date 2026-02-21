Supreme Court slams Parsvnath over ‘one-sided’ contracts: Why Gurugram homebuyers now owe 8 per cent interest

The Supreme Court said that the delay in completion and handing over of possession constitutes deficiency in service. (Image generated using AI)

In a ruling concerning homebuyers caught in long-delayed housing projects, the Supreme Court has upheld the award of 8 per cent annual interest by National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) to purchasers of flats in a Gurugram project developed by Parsvnath group companies, observing that consumer fora are not bound by one-sided contractual clauses that limit a builder’s liability.

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan dismissed three civil appeals filed by Parsvnath Developers Limited and Parsvnath Hessa Developers Private Limited and directed the developer to complete construction, obtain the occupancy certificate (OC), and compensate buyers for prolonged delay.