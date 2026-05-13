Supreme Court orders SIT probe into multi-state ‘illegal’ land sale of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi society properties

Supreme Court news: More than a decade after disputes erupted within an organisation founded by the late spiritual leader Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, the Supreme Court has ordered an SIT probe into the alleged illegal sale of vast tracts of land belonging to the Spiritual Regeneration Movement Foundation of India across multiple states.

A bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and Atul S Chandurkar was hearing an appeal filed by the complainant, one Shrikant Ojha, against an interim order passed by the Allahabad High Court in February in a criminal writ petition connected to a First Information Report (FIR) registered in 2025 at Noida’s Sector 39 Police Station.

“Considering the fact that various FIR have been registered and the land belonging to society has been sold without the permission of the society frustrating the object and purpose of society, we feel it appropriate…to appoint an SIT for unimpaired and unobstructed investigation and to save the land of society from the clutches of those who are acting contrary to the object and purpose of society for their own benefit,” the Supreme Court said on May 12.

Justices J K Maheshwari and Atul S Chandurkar made pointed observations about the internal conflict within the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi-founded organisation. Justices J K Maheshwari and Atul S Chandurkar made pointed observations about the internal conflict within the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi-founded organisation.

Maharishi Mahesh Yogi was known for developing Transcendental Meditation, a practice famously followed by members of the English rock band Beatles, among others.

Earlier, the high court had permitted the investigation to continue but restrained the police from filing a chargesheet under Section 193(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

“It is a matter of concern to this Court in particular when a number of criminal cases on account of selling of the property of the society have been registered at various jurisdictions in different States,” the court stated, adding that despite ongoing civil and criminal litigation, society properties were allegedly continuing to be sold by rival groups.

Decade-long dispute over properties

The Spiritual Regeneration Movement Foundation of India was registered as a society for the development of humanity.

After the death of its founder, it was not intended by him that the friction within groups shall lead to fights, and the valuable property shall be sold for their own interest contrary to the purpose and object, the top court observed.

He had also not intended that despite the pending civil and criminal litigation, the society’s office-bearers shall continuously be involved in selling the property.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) shall look into all aspects and take a holistic view and submit its report. Further action of forgery and cheating, if any, to be stopped, the Supreme Court directed.

It is needless to observe that the SIT is at liberty to give an opportunity to the stakeholders prior to submitting the report.

Background

According to the prosecution, one G Ram Chandramohan allegedly sold society land situated in Devri and Khamaria villages in Chhattisgarh through unauthorised transactions, leading to complaints before the Registrar of Societies as early as 2011. A civil suit challenging those sale deeds remains pending, while criminal proceedings were initiated in Bilaspur.

Story continues below this ad

The society had also approached the Delhi High Court in 2011 seeking restraint orders against alleged unauthorised office-bearers. The high court had directed the parties to maintain the status quo over the title and possession of society properties and restrained the creation of third-party interests without the court’s permission.

FIRs across states

Describing the continuing transfers of society properties through allegedly forged documents as a “matter of concern”, the Supreme Court said the investigation must uncover how valuable assets of the spiritual body were repeatedly alienated despite pending civil and criminal proceedings.

The apex court noted that several FIRs had subsequently been registered in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh for the alleged fraudulent disposal of society lands through forged powers of attorney and fabricated records.

In the present matter, the FIR registered in 2025 alleged that G Ram Chandramohan, Akash Malviya, and Pradip Singh sold society land to M/s Singhvahini Infraprojects Private Limited based on forged documents.

The Supreme Court observed that even after FIRs were registered against some of the accused, the properties were allegedly transferred again without authorisation.

The FIR indicated that they are further selling the property of the society without its permission by using forged documents, the bench noted.

Supreme Court sets aside stay on chargesheet

The Supreme Court took exception to the Allahabad High Court’s direction restraining the police from filing a chargesheet while the writ petition challenging the FIR remained pending.

Relying on the Supreme Court’s earlier ruling in Neeharika Infrastructure Private Limited v State of Maharashtra, the apex court reiterated that blanket interim orders interfering with criminal investigation powers should not ordinarily be passed without adequate reasons.

The Supreme Court further held that the high court had incorrectly relied upon the decision in Pradnya Pranjal Kulkarni to halt the filing of the police report.

The high court can exercise the discretion for not taking coercive steps till the matter is pending, but the direction not to file the charge sheet “is wholly unjust”, the court held.

The Supreme Court consequently directed the investigating officer to complete the investigation and file the report under Section 193(3) BNSS.

SIT under chief secy supervision

Expressing concern over what it described as continuing alienation of society lands, the Supreme Court ordered the constitution of an SIT under the supervision of the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary.

The registrar of societies has been directed to join the SIT so the team can identify all lands belonging to the society and determine how properties were transferred without authorisation.

The SIT has been tasked with conducting a fact-finding inquiry into lands already sold by persons allegedly acting without authority and submitting a report within three months.

The Supreme Court directed that if fraudulent conduct involving criminal intent is found, the report should be forwarded to the police stations concerned for further action.

While protecting one of the directors of the company from coercive action until completion of the investigation, the top court directed all accused persons to cooperate with the SIT and investigating agencies.

Court warns against organised land scams

The Supreme Court also referred to its earlier judgment in Pratibha Manchanda v State of Haryana, where it had highlighted the growing problem of organised land scams involving forged titles and fabricated sale deeds.

Also Read | Consumer body orders Hyderabad hospital to pay Rs 50 lakh for spine surgery that left woman bedridden

Before concluding the judgment, the top court made pointed observations about the internal conflict within the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi-founded organisation.

“It was not intended by him that the friction within groups shall lead to fights and the property, which was quite valuable, shall be sold for their own interest contrary to the purpose and object,” it observed.

Story continues below this ad

The Supreme Court clarified that it was not expressing any final opinion on the merits of the allegations since the appeal arose from an interim order of the high court.

The appeal was disposed of with directions for the constitution of the SIT and continuation of the investigation.