Supreme Court orders SIT probe into death of former Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA’s driver

The Supreme Court noted that an independent probe was necessary in view of the allegations and counter-allegations (File photo).

The Supreme Court Monday asked the Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the 2023 death of Salman Khan, who was the driver of former Congress MLA Vikram Singh.

The court was hearing a plea by Salman Khan’s wife Rajiya Ali. She pointed fingers at a rival BJP candidate and alleged that her husband was run over with a vehicle by people linked to him.

“We have heard the counsel for the parties. Having regard to the nature of the allegations and counter-allegations, it seems to us in the interest of justice and fair play that the subject FIR should be investigated by a team of senior officers,” said a three-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.